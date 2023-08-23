It was a trial by fire for the Normangee football team last season.

The Panthers battled through injuries and growing pains as first-year head coach Danny Mitchell and a new coaching staff took over. It was a tough showing for Normangee on the field as the Panthers went 0-9 overall and 0-5 in District 12-2A-I.

Heading into year two, Mitchell sees brighter days ahead for the Panthers.

“The good thing is the place I’m at is a great place ... Normangee ISD, we have tremendous kids with great character,” Mitchell said. “They’ve responded well to adversity through the first year. They’ve had a great offseason, and we’ll see what we can do in year two.”

One of the biggest adjustments for the players last season came on offense as the Panthers looked to air it out more. Junior wide receiver Farrell Butler says that it was a difficult transition as the coaching staff worked to implement the new scheme.

This year though, the receiver is not only optimistic but feels that it’s all coming to plan.

“It gets me real excited because having the chance to catch the ball and make it into the end zone, you know every player wants to do it,” Butler said. “We’ve just got to make it happen.”

Under center for the Panthers on offense this season will be senior quarterback Dallas Jones. He spent time at multiple positions last year including receiver and quarterback because of injuries. Mitchell said he is hoping Jones can stay at quarterback this year as the head coach has been impressed with Jones’ ability to pick up the offensive system.

Jones, meanwhile, said it’s been a fun offense to learn.

“It’s awesome,” Jones said. “I mean, I love throwing the ball. It’s what I play quarterback for, right? I throw the ball. I’m accurate with it. It’s just decision-making’s the hard part and the mental game. As a quarterback, you mess up, you can’t be down on yourself. If you’re down on yourself, the whole team is down. You have to be able to push through all the hard things.”

Along with Butler, Jones will have plenty of playmakers among his receivers such as junior Lincoln McAllister and senior newcomers Brent Walker and Brody Swearingen.

Mitchell also said he’s been impressed with McAllister, whom he didn’t think would play as much as he did last year. But McAllister rose to the occasion, and Jones said players stepping up into bigger roles has been a common theme this offseason as well.

With Normangee still being a relatively young team, Jones said getting bigger, stronger and faster has been the team’s main goal this offseason and something the Panthers will continue to work on into the season.

“It’s big time because everybody we play is so much bigger than us,” Jones said of Normangee’s work in the weight room. “We don’t have the biggest kids, but I guarantee you that we’re going to hit you in the mouth just as hard as you hit us.”

And while year one didn’t go the way that Mitchell thought it could, the expectations for Normangee haven’t changed heading into this season.

“A successful season in our mind is making the playoffs,” Mitchell said. “That’s our end-all goal for this year. We’re still rebuilding. We’re still young, and I just think we’ve got to give ourselves a chance when we get to district. When we show up to district healthy, then we’re going to give ourselves a chance. If we go into it the way we did last year, we’re going to struggle.”