Normangee 49, Bremond 13
NORMANGEE -- The Normangee Panthers rolled to a 49-13 victory over the Bremond Tigers in a nondistrict battle of Class 2A teams.

Normangee quarterback Izaha Jones scored on a 17-yard run on fourth-and-goal for a 13-6 lead late in the first quarter before a lightning delay, Tommy Davis reported on Madisonville’s KMVL radio broadcast and on Twitter.

The Panthers added five more touchdowns for a 43-6 lead. Jones had a hand in four, scoring on runs of 24 and 81 yards and throwing TD passes of 31 yards to Dallas Jones and 63 yards to Dalton Stewart.

