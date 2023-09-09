CENTERVILLE – The Centerville Tigers, ranked fourth in Class 2A DI, grabbed a 7-6 victory over the Class 3A DI Teague Lions (2-1).

Senior Drennan Starns scored for Centerville and junior Gabe Landis added the all-important extra point as the game's both scores came in the second quarter.

Andrew Newman had 95 yards rushing on 12 carries (7.9 avg.) and Zantayl Holley added 80 yards rushing on 12 carries (6.7).

Teague’s Zak Leija passed for 175 yards on 14 of 23 with a touchdown. Braden Gauntt had six receptions for 59 yards, Korey Silar added four for 70 yards and Jkybryen Harris had three for 39 yards with a score.