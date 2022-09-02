No. 4 Centerville drops tough tussle with No. 5 Crawford 21-6

CRAWFORD — Fifth-ranked Crawford and No. 4 Centerville are almost mirror images of each other.

Almost.

Crawford’s passing game proved to be the discernible difference when the two met at Pirate Field on Friday night. Quarterback Luke Torbert was perfect on five attempts for 92 yards, including the game-deciding touchdown pass to wideout Trey Dobie as Crawford won 21-6 to move to 2-0 on the young season.

“We’ve been working on our passing game, trying not to be one-dimensional,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “They’re a good team, and they play with a lot of intensity and pride. We knew it would come down to our passing game, penalties and special teams.”

Centerville (1-1) led 6-0 at halftime as the teams played to an almost statistical tie in the first half — 117 yards for Centerville and 116 for Crawford.

“We had three turnovers. They didn’t,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said. “We knew that starting the third quarter for us was important, and we made some mistakes ... some penalties that hurt us. It was a tough loss, but we’ll continue to get better as we go.”

Crawford forced the Tigers to punt to open the third quarter, then drove 72 yards for the game-deciding touchdown. Torbert capped it with a 30-yard scoring strike to Dobie, who made a diving catch in the corner of the end zone at the 9:15 mark of the third quarter for a 7-6 lead.

“He laid it out there, and I was able to make a play on it,” Dobie said. “I trust [Torbert]. He’s been playing for four years, and he knows what he’s doing.”

Torbert later completed a 17-yard pass to Cameron Walker to set up Crawford’s second score, covering the final 10 yards himself on two plays with the 1-yard TD run giving the Pirates a 14-6 lead.

Torbert’s 28-yard pass to Dobie set up Crawford’s final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Breck Chambers scored from 12 yards at the 9:06 mark of the period to ice it for the Pirates.

Dobie finished with four catches for 75 yards. Torbert finished the night with 154 yards on 8-of-12 passing.

The Tigers took possession to begin the second quarter and drove 66 yards for the only first-half score. Paxton Hancock broke several tackles on a 39-yard sideline run to the Crawford 14-yard line. Quarterback Riley Winkler threw a 14-yard touchdown pass into heavy traffic in the end zone with 9:15 left in the second quarter.

Winkler finished 1-of-3 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions — by Dobie and Torbert.

Andrew Newman led Centerville with 100 yards rushing. Paxton Hancock had 93 yards.

Centerville’s tough nondistrict schedule continues next week against Teague.