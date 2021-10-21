No. 2 College Station uses dominating first half to beat Caney Creek 70-0 in 8-5A-I

CONROE — The second-ranked College Station football team gave head coach Steve Huff a perfectly-wrapped gift for his birthday in the form of a 70-0 victory over Caney Creek in District 8-5A Division I play Thursday night.

It was a warm, familiar feeling at halftime for the Cougars (8-0, 6-0), who used a dominating first half to build a 49-0 lead at Buddy Moorhead Stadium. It’s the third straight week College Station has entered halftime leading by 40 or more points.

The Cougars scored on each of their seven possessions and racked up more than 400 yards of offense in a picture-perfect first half. College Station’s defense also took care of business and didn’t give up a first down, while allowing the Panthers (1-7, 0-6) just 22 total yards in the opening two quarters.

“The effort was good,” Huff said. “I really like the way the kids played and for the most part kept the game clean. That’s one thing that’s very big for us.”

Running back Marquise Collins and quarterback Jett Huff led the Cougar offense as the duo accounted for 351 yards of offense and six touchdowns in the first half. Collins scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards to open the scoring, and Huff found Traylen Suel on a 3-yard touchdown pass with three minutes left in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead.