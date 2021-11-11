No. 2 College Station to open Class 5A-I football playoffs against McKinney North

The second-ranked College Station football team will make its seventh straight playoff appearance at 7 p.m. Friday in the bi-district round against McKinney North at Cougar Field.
The Cougars (10-0) are one of two teams still undefeated in Class 5A Division I and are coming off a 41-20 win in the regular-season finale over then-No. 10 Magnolia West for the District 8-5A-I crown. It was the Cougars’ first district title since 2017, when they also won the 5A-II state title.
Now the road to College Station’s second state appearance will start against the Bulldogs (5-5), who finished fourth in 7-5A-I. The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Frisco Lone Star vs. Dallas Adams next week in the area round.
“Obviously our first goal of the year was to win district, and you get that,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “You don’t want that to be — although it’s a great accomplishment — the peak of what you’re trying to get accomplished. I think they understand that, so we’re very proud of getting through the district like that and winning, but then you change gears.”
Huff said the Cougars are excited to return home and avoid a road trip to Dallas in the first round, but they’re still expecting to get the best from McKinney North.
The Bulldogs’ only district losses this season came against undefeated Highland Park 59-24 and Tyler 35-18. McKinney North, Tyler and Longview finished in a three-way tie for second place McKinney North falling to the district’s fourth seed due to the tiebreaker.
“This is a team that beat Longview two weeks ago, so although they finished fourth in their district, that’s a little deceiving by the fact that they beat Longview 37-35,” Huff said. “Longview comes back and beats Tyler this past week to change where they’re going to be in the playoffs, but it’s a good football team.”
McKinney North returned seven starters on defense this season, including lineman and SMU recruit Dylan Frazier. The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in their win over Longview.
Huff said the Bulldogs’ first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Matthews runs a scheme similar to Iowa State’s, changing fronts and alignments to match the opponent. Matthews is also a former DC at Sherman, which College Station beat 38-26 in last year’s bi-district round.
“In a heartbeat they’ll adjust to something else, go to a different front, because they’re going to do what they need to do for that game to stop what you’re doing,” Huff said. “They’re not afraid to change things.”
Offensively, McKinney North is led by sophomore quarterback Colin Hitchcock and senior running back Jadan Smith. The Bulldogs averaged 33 points in district play and have leaned more on the run this season. But Huff said the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Hitchcock is throwing more as he gains confidence under center.
“It’s a week-by-week elimination situation, so that’s exactly how we approach it,” Huff said. “Every team is the team we’re playing that week, and that’s the best team we’re going to see that week. These guys are no different. You get to this point, all records are out and you’ve got to go play.”