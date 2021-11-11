No. 2 College Station to open Class 5A-I football playoffs against McKinney North

“This is a team that beat Longview two weeks ago, so although they finished fourth in their district, that’s a little deceiving by the fact that they beat Longview 37-35,” Huff said. “Longview comes back and beats Tyler this past week to change where they’re going to be in the playoffs, but it’s a good football team.”

McKinney North returned seven starters on defense this season, including lineman and SMU recruit Dylan Frazier. The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in their win over Longview.

Huff said the Bulldogs’ first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Matthews runs a scheme similar to Iowa State’s, changing fronts and alignments to match the opponent. Matthews is also a former DC at Sherman, which College Station beat 38-26 in last year’s bi-district round.

“In a heartbeat they’ll adjust to something else, go to a different front, because they’re going to do what they need to do for that game to stop what you’re doing,” Huff said. “They’re not afraid to change things.”

Offensively, McKinney North is led by sophomore quarterback Colin Hitchcock and senior running back Jadan Smith. The Bulldogs averaged 33 points in district play and have leaned more on the run this season. But Huff said the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Hitchcock is throwing more as he gains confidence under center.

“It’s a week-by-week elimination situation, so that’s exactly how we approach it,” Huff said. “Every team is the team we’re playing that week, and that’s the best team we’re going to see that week. These guys are no different. You get to this point, all records are out and you’ve got to go play.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.