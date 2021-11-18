No. 2 College Station gears up for area-round matchup with No. 5 Frisco Lone Star

The second-ranked College Station football team will need to get through a gauntlet of ranked teams to reach the Class 5A Division I state championship game. No. 5 Frisco Lone Star represents the start of that march as the Cougars (11-0) will face the Rangers (9-2) in the area playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium.
“The kids are very well aware of the region and how tough it is to get through it,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “So they’re excited about the opportunity and getting to play.”
The game will be a rematch of the 2019 area playoff matchup Lone Star won 45-30. Lone Star was led by 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Garret Rangel and current Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims, who caught touchdown passes of 65 and 75 yards that night en route to a 35-25 Ranger lead in the third quarter.
College Station’s season has ended in the area round the last three years with losses to No. 4 Highland Park (10-1), Lone Star and top-ranked Denton Ryan (10-1), which won District 5-5A-I with Lone Star finishing second. All three teams could be in College Station’s way again this year, for if the Cougars get past the Rangers on Friday, chances are good they will have to face the Scots next week and the Raiders in the state quarterfinals to get out of Region II.
“It’s something we don’t shy away from talking about,” Huff said. “... That’s a pretty good who’s who of 5A football, and that’s not making excuses. We’re not going to make excuses about it.”
Huff said Lone Star is “almost identical” to the team College Station faced in 2019. Rangel has thrown for 1,799 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, while 5-foot-10, 195-pound wide receiver and running back Ashton Jeanty, who was also on the 2019 squad, has 2,512 total yards of offense and 41 touchdowns this season.
“Bottom line is we do what we do on defense, and they do what they do on offense,” Huff said. “Our job is to try to slow that down and keep it under control, and you hope what your plan is can do that. As simplistic as it sounds, at this point that’s really what it is.”
Offensively, Huff says the Cougars will have to take advantage of field position. Lone Star’s defense has allowed an average of 14.6 points per game, and the Rangers’ only two losses this season were against top-ranked teams in 5A Division I and II — Denton Ryan 7-6 and Aledo 45-35.
Lone Star beat Dallas Adams 74-6 in the bi-district round to advance.
“They do the same things, and they’re very basic, very fundamental,” Huff said. “They’re going to line up where you think they’re going to line up, and you have to beat them.”
The Cougars beat McKinney North 49-10 last week in the first round of the playoffs with an all-around effort from its offense, including quarterback Jett Huff, wide receiver Traylen Suel and running back Marquise Collins, who had a hand in six touchdowns through three quarters.
The Cougar defense held the Bulldogs (5-6) to 27 yards in the first half and didn’t allow points until the fourth quarter. The unit was led by Kolton Griswold (11 tackles, five for loss), Jaxson Slanker (nine tackles) and Harrison Robinson (eights tackles, two for loss). Robinson and Chantz Johnson also had a sack each.
Steve Huff said he was glad to see College Station rally together considering McKinney North was coming off a bye week and had won four of its last five games, including an upset of Longview.
“We can always get better,” Steve Huff said, “but I thought the kids took a step forward again last week in that ball game. And you look throughout the state, [No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed games] can be very deceiving at times.”
Friday’s win also marked an important milestone for College Station’s seniors. The Cougars’ class of 2022 is undefeated at Cougar Field, going 28-0 from seventh grade to this year.