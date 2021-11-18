No. 2 College Station gears up for area-round matchup with No. 5 Frisco Lone Star

Huff said Lone Star is “almost identical” to the team College Station faced in 2019. Rangel has thrown for 1,799 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, while 5-foot-10, 195-pound wide receiver and running back Ashton Jeanty, who was also on the 2019 squad, has 2,512 total yards of offense and 41 touchdowns this season.

“Bottom line is we do what we do on defense, and they do what they do on offense,” Huff said. “Our job is to try to slow that down and keep it under control, and you hope what your plan is can do that. As simplistic as it sounds, at this point that’s really what it is.”

Offensively, Huff says the Cougars will have to take advantage of field position. Lone Star’s defense has allowed an average of 14.6 points per game, and the Rangers’ only two losses this season were against top-ranked teams in 5A Division I and II — Denton Ryan 7-6 and Aledo 45-35.

Lone Star beat Dallas Adams 74-6 in the bi-district round to advance.

“They do the same things, and they’re very basic, very fundamental,” Huff said. “They’re going to line up where you think they’re going to line up, and you have to beat them.”