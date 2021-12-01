No. 2 College Station football team to meet No. 1 Denton Ryan in 5A-I state quarterfinals

The second-ranked College Station football team is not where it was a year ago — or three years ago.
Following three straight second-round loses, the Cougars (13-0) are three rounds deep in this year’s playoffs and looking to become the team to beat in Class 5A Division I. To do that, they will have to get past another 5A-I titan in top-ranked Denton Ryan (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco. The winner will face either Mansfield Summit or Colleyville Heritage next week in the semifinals.
College Station and Denton Ryan met in last year’s area playoffs with the Raiders winning 52-21 at Waco ISD Stadium. The Raiders went on to earn their third state title with a 59-14 win over Cedar Park in the championship game.
The much-anticipated rematch features a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in what amounts to the Region II final, but College Station head coach Steve Huff said his players have been good about shutting out the noise and focusing on their goals.
“A lot of people talk about this game with the kids, and we warned them about that weeks ago,” Huff said. “You have to win ballgames before you can ever get close to playing [Denton Ryan], and they had to win ballgames. So our kids were able to block all that out, play a week at a time and get through the first three.”
The Cougars are seven-point favorites according to Harris Ratings, but they also will be facing their toughest opponent of the season in the Raiders. Denton Ryan lost key personnel from last year’s 15-0 squad but returns young talent in three-star running back recruit Kalib Hick (1,322 yards, 17 TDs rushing), wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (698 yards receiving, six TDs) and quarterback Khalon Davis (1,898 yards, 18 TDs passing).
Defensively, the Raiders are allowing just 12.8 points per game with Texas recruit Austin Jordan, five-star recruit Anthony Hill (119 tackles) and Kayden Kelly (86 tackles) at the helm. The unit helped Denton Ryan beat Frisco Lone Star 7-6 for the District 5-5A title and Longview 37-33 last week in the regionals. The Raiders’ only loss came against Denton Guyer 14-7 in Week 2.
“They’re really good on both sides of the ball,” Huff said. “They’ve got really good athletes and are very well coached. They lost some really good players last year, but they had some really good players coming back. Defensively, you look at the numbers and they definitely have a really good defense, but they’re also putting up good numbers [on offense] too. It’s just a good, solid football team.”
Both teams have shared three opponents this year in Frisco Wakeland, Lone Star and Magnolia West. College Station outscored those teams 141-76 with three victories, compared to Denton Ryan’s 62-29 over three wins.
The Cougars have been dominant offensively behind junior running back Marquise Collins, who has 2,167 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing this season, setting a flurry of program records along the way. Quarterback Jett Huff has completed 77.2% of his passes for 2,643 yards and 41 TDs as he and his talented receivers help create a balanced offense that averages 52.9 points.
But the latest game-defining moments often have come from the Cougars’ defense, which is allowing 206.5 yards per game and shut down a late comeback attempt from Wakeland last week to seal a 45-35 victory.
“Our kids never wavered,” Steve Huff said. “They stood right there and got the momentum back. There are no beauty points this time of the year. It doesn’t make any difference if you’re on the high end of that surge and you get it, or if somebody comes back on you. I say it all the time: Winning is not easy and winning a playoff game is definitely not easy, so it’s nice to win period.”
College Station senior nose guard Connor Lingren added that strength at the line of scrimmage helps set up the defense for success.
“It’s our knock back,” Lingren said. “Guys can’t move us. Other teams you can see the defensive line gets pushed back. It doesn’t happen with us, because we’ve had an amazing offseason. We play with great technique, have good steps, and that’s what it takes to do that.”
A win on Friday would inch the Cougars closer to making their second state appearance since winning the 5A-II title in 2017. And with 30 returning lettermen who haven’t forgotten last year’s loss to the Raiders, the mission to keep the season going is clear.
“[Denton Ryan’s] philosophy is to do what they do, and they’re very good at it,” Steve Huff said. “But at least the kids have played them. They have a familiarity with that team, and [it’s not] a total stranger.”