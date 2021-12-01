No. 2 College Station football team to meet No. 1 Denton Ryan in 5A-I state quarterfinals

The second-ranked College Station football team is not where it was a year ago — or three years ago.

Following three straight second-round loses, the Cougars (13-0) are three rounds deep in this year’s playoffs and looking to become the team to beat in Class 5A Division I. To do that, they will have to get past another 5A-I titan in top-ranked Denton Ryan (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco. The winner will face either Mansfield Summit or Colleyville Heritage next week in the semifinals.

College Station and Denton Ryan met in last year’s area playoffs with the Raiders winning 52-21 at Waco ISD Stadium. The Raiders went on to earn their third state title with a 59-14 win over Cedar Park in the championship game.

The much-anticipated rematch features a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in what amounts to the Region II final, but College Station head coach Steve Huff said his players have been good about shutting out the noise and focusing on their goals.