No. 2 College Station football team to face Frisco Wakeland in regional playoffs

College Station’s offense is averaging 478.8 yards a game behind a solid line that provides quarterback Jett Huff ample time to find receivers and allows junior running back Marquise Collins to run often untouched. In last week’s win, Collins broke three single-game school records with six touchdowns and 308 yards, while Huff threw for a complementary 104 yards and a touchdown.

Steve Huff said the Cougars will have to be consistent and patient on offense to advance.

“We told them last week, not every play is going to be [big],” Steve Huff said. “If you make 5 yards on a play, that’s a good play. So don’t look down at things just because they don’t go in big chunks like maybe they have at times during the year. You’re still in a very good situation.”

College Station also will face another talented running back in Jared White on Friday. White ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Wakeland’s win over Highland Park, and he threw the late touchdown pass to Tripp Riordan before running in the two-point conversion for the game-clinching points.

The Cougars have been good against the run this season, allowing just 81.9 rushing yards per game despite facing powerful runners like Magnolia West’s Hunter Bilbo and Lone Star’s Ashton Jeanty the last two weeks.