No. 2 College Station football team to face Frisco Wakeland in regional playoffs

The second-ranked and undefeated College Station football team proved it’s a serious state contender in last week’s win over No. 5 Frisco Lone Star, but the Cougars (12-0) remain four wins away from lifting the Class 5A Division I trophy.
The next step is a regional playoff matchup with Frisco Wakeland at 2 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium. The winner will face either top-ranked Denton Ryan (11-1) or Longview (9-3) in the state quarterfinals.
The Wolverines (9-2) upset No. 4 Highland Park 29-28 last Friday, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute left to advance. Wakeland’s defense was a big part of the win, holding Highland Park — which was expected to compete for the Region II crown — to just seven points in the first half, while forcing four turnovers.
College Station head coach Steve Huff said Wakeland’s defense has been especially potent this season.
“They’ve been playing good defense all year,” Huff said. “I compare them a lot to us as far as what they’re doing defensively, and they’ve been scoring some points and holding people to not very many points. They’re pretty complete. They do a good job. Their coach has been there for years, and it’s a very strong staff.”
Wakeland head coach Marty Secord and his assistants have built a stingy-at-times defensive unit that is allowing just 15.1 points per game. The Wolverines’ only losses this season came against fellow league opponents Denton Ryan 27-3 and Lone Star 33-3 in their stacked District 5-5A-I.
College Station’s offense is averaging 478.8 yards a game behind a solid line that provides quarterback Jett Huff ample time to find receivers and allows junior running back Marquise Collins to run often untouched. In last week’s win, Collins broke three single-game school records with six touchdowns and 308 yards, while Huff threw for a complementary 104 yards and a touchdown.
Steve Huff said the Cougars will have to be consistent and patient on offense to advance.
“We told them last week, not every play is going to be [big],” Steve Huff said. “If you make 5 yards on a play, that’s a good play. So don’t look down at things just because they don’t go in big chunks like maybe they have at times during the year. You’re still in a very good situation.”
College Station also will face another talented running back in Jared White on Friday. White ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Wakeland’s win over Highland Park, and he threw the late touchdown pass to Tripp Riordan before running in the two-point conversion for the game-clinching points.
The Cougars have been good against the run this season, allowing just 81.9 rushing yards per game despite facing powerful runners like Magnolia West’s Hunter Bilbo and Lone Star’s Ashton Jeanty the last two weeks.
Steve Huff also said it will be important for College Station to “keep the game small” and not be afraid to punt and use field position to its advantage. The Cougars have proven they can do that. Punter and kicker Dawson Schremp is averaging 41.9 yards per punt, and he unleashed a 76-yard punt last week to put Lone Star at its own 8-yard line early in the first quarter.
“It’s not bad to punt,” Steve Huff said. “There’s different ways to change field positions, but you may have to punt to change field positions and put your defense in a better place to play. You’ve got to be really mindful about it.”
• NOTES — A victory could put the Cougars in a playoff rematch with Denton Ryan. The Raiders beat the Cougars 52-21 in last year’s area round. ... Secord is in his 16th season as Wakeland’s head coach and 39th overall season as a coach with stops at Athens, Sherman and Abilene Cooper at the high school level and McMurry and Louisiana College on the college level.