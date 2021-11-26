No. 2 College Station football team holds on to beat Frisco Wakeland 45-35 in 5A-I regionals

CORSICANA — It was a cool 50 degrees at Tiger Stadium on Friday afternoon, but an action-packed third quarter had the bundled up fans on their feet as College Station and Frisco Wakeland combined for six touchdowns in the span of nine minutes.
The second-ranked Cougars survived the sudden shootout and held on for a 45-35 victory over Wakeland in the Class 5A Division I regional playoffs.
“If you’re going to beat a team like Wakeland, it’s going to take everybody,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It’s going to take everybody’s effort and your best shot. ... It’s really hard to win a playoff game, so getting to the third round and moving on, I couldn’t say how proud I am of this group of kids.”
College Station will face top-ranked Denton Ryan in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at McLane Stadium in Waco. The Raiders beat Longview 37-33 on Friday. Next week’s game will be a rematch of the 2020 area playoffs when Denton Ryan beat the Cougars 52-21.
College Station sophomore running back Nate Palmer opened the second half with a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which started the clock on a four-minute stretch that included 28 points as each team fought for momentum. Following Palmer’s score, the Cougars’ Kolton Griswold intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards to set up Marquise Collins’ 2-yard touchdown run for a 31-7 lead just 29 seconds into the period. Collins finished with 241 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries.
“That’s what this time of year is all about,” Huff said. “This is the time when guys like Marquise, Nate and those backs step up.”
Wakeland fired back with a 57-yard TD pass from Brennan Myer to Davion Woolen, but College Station found the end zone again on a 14-yard TD run by Collins for his third score of the afternoon.
Cougar mistakes helped the Wolverines score back-to-back TDs after recovering a fumble and an onside kick. Both plays led to TDs — first on a 38-yard reverse pass from Jared White to Woolen then on an 11-yard run by Myer to cut College Station’s lead to 38-28.
But College Station quickly shut down any chance for a Wakeland comeback after scoring the final touchdown of the wild third quarter on an 11-yard run by Collins. That drive included a 31-yard pass from Jett Huff to Traylen Suel and an explosive 15-yard run from Palmer as the Cougar offense surged once more for a 45-28 lead.
“You’ve got to respond in situations, and I thought the kids did,” Steve Huff said. “We got punched in the mouth there a couple times, but it’s the third round, so that’s going to happen.”
Wakeland’s 35 points are the most College Station has allowed this season, but the Cougars handled the back-and-forth third quarter by stiffening on defense in the fourth.
“It was more about just settling in and not letting the moment get to you,” College Station senior linebacker Jaxson Slanker said. “Stay off the roller-coaster and stay in the middle.”
After Collins’ fourth TD run of the game, College Station kept Wakeland at bay on its next three possessions, forcing a punt and two turnovers on downs before the Wolverines scored on an 80-yard TD run by White with 4:09 left.
College Station ran out the clock on the ensuing drive, then turned its attention to improving for the next round.
“We gave up some stuff today, and the kids aren’t happy about it, and that’s good,” Steve Huff said. “I really appreciate a group of kids that are not happy, because they don’t feel good about their performance today. I think that says a lot about these kids.”
College Station scored on its first three possessions of the game, which included Collins’ 2-yard TD run and Dawson Schremp’s 32-yard field goal. Huff then found a wide open Houston Thomas for a 25-yard TD pass for a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Cougars’ defense allowed only eight first downs in the first half and forced Wakeland to punt on three of its five possessions. College Station’s Caleb Skow also recovered a fumble to open the second quarter, stopping the Wolverines on third-and-7 from the Cougars’ 42-yard line.