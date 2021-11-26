No. 2 College Station football team holds on to beat Frisco Wakeland 45-35 in 5A-I regionals

“It was more about just settling in and not letting the moment get to you,” College Station senior linebacker Jaxson Slanker said. “Stay off the roller-coaster and stay in the middle.”

After Collins’ fourth TD run of the game, College Station kept Wakeland at bay on its next three possessions, forcing a punt and two turnovers on downs before the Wolverines scored on an 80-yard TD run by White with 4:09 left.

College Station ran out the clock on the ensuing drive, then turned its attention to improving for the next round.

“We gave up some stuff today, and the kids aren’t happy about it, and that’s good,” Steve Huff said. “I really appreciate a group of kids that are not happy, because they don’t feel good about their performance today. I think that says a lot about these kids.”

College Station scored on its first three possessions of the game, which included Collins’ 2-yard TD run and Dawson Schremp’s 32-yard field goal. Huff then found a wide open Houston Thomas for a 25-yard TD pass for a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.