No. 2 College Station beats No. 10 Magnolia West 41-20 for District 8-5A-I crown

MAGNOLIA — Traylen Suel knew exactly the kind of pass that was coming his way.
College Station quarterback Jett Huff threw to Suel deep in the end zone over a defender’s helmet for a 13-yard touchdown pass that gave the second-ranked Cougars its first lead of the night with eight seconds left in the first half. They led the rest of the way to earn their first district title since 2017 with a 41-20 victory over 10th-ranked Magnolia West (9-1, 7-1) on Friday in the regular-season finale at Mustang Stadium.
Huff stood steady in the pocket on the play and helped College Station get a hand on the District 8-5A Division I trophy with a pass tailor made for his buddy Suel.
“It was supposed to be right in front of me, but he threw it back shoulder,” Suel said. “You would probably never see that on a post route, but we do that all the time in practice, so it just makes things easy. I felt like I had confidence in myself, and I knew I was going to make the play.”
College Station (10-0, 8-0) will host McKinney North in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs next week with time and date to be determined. McKinney North (5-5, 4-2) finished fourth in 7-5A-I.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a district title,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “We’ve always been right there in the mix and just not gotten it done. I’m really proud of the way the kids played tonight.”
Suel’s touchdown gave College Station a 27-20 lead and ended a Cougar flourish before halftime.
College Station tied the game at 20 with 1:44 left in the second quarter when Huff connected with Houston Thomas for a 9-yard score. The Cougar defense then forced the Mustangs to punt on the next drive, but not before Magnolia West ran out of bounds on third down, giving the Cougars more time on the clock to set up Suel’s score.
“To be able to get him out of bounds over there and stop the clock one more time, it allowed us to have a timeout,” Steve Huff said. “Then the kids just executed. I just love the way they executed.”
College Station’s momentum carried into the second half as junior running back Marquise Collins scored his second and third TDs of the night on runs of 67 and 4 yards. Collins also scored late in the first quarter on a 56-yard run to give the Cougars a 12-7 lead. He finished with 233 yards on 20 carries.
The Cougars’ defense was just as electric in the second half.
Caleb Skow sacked Magnolia West’s Brock Dalton twice on the opening drive of the second half after the Mustangs recovered an onside kick. Later in the second half, College Station’s defense forced a punt and three turnovers on downs over the Mustangs’ final four possessions, holding them to 113 total yards in the second half.
“[Magnolia West was] eating up so much of the clock, and in a tight game to be able to get a two-score lead changes the dynamics of the game,” Steve Huff said.
“Also in the second half, we started to get the pass rush. We started getting a couple sacks in there, got flushes, and I thought that was big for us.”
The Mustangs took early control with a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Brock Dalton to cap a 15-play, 72-yard drive with 6:35 left in the first quarter. College Station answered almost a minute later when Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes wide open on the Cougar sideline for a 60-yard TD pass. A missed extra point kept Magnolia West in the lead at 7-6.
After Collin’s first touchdown to end the first quarter, the Mustangs opened the second quarter with back-to-back TDs for a 20-12 lead, scoring on a 2-yard fumble recovery by Daniel Horn and an 81-yard run by Hunter Bilbo.
“I thought [we lost] the little bit of momentum that we had early in the game,” Magnolia West head coach Ben McGehee said. “In the second half we had some opportunities. We have to close out drives offensively. I thought our defense did a better job in the second half, gave up a couple big plays, but besides that we settled in a little bit.”