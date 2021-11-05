No. 2 College Station beats No. 10 Magnolia West 41-20 for District 8-5A-I crown

MAGNOLIA — Traylen Suel knew exactly the kind of pass that was coming his way.

College Station quarterback Jett Huff threw to Suel deep in the end zone over a defender’s helmet for a 13-yard touchdown pass that gave the second-ranked Cougars its first lead of the night with eight seconds left in the first half. They led the rest of the way to earn their first district title since 2017 with a 41-20 victory over 10th-ranked Magnolia West (9-1, 7-1) on Friday in the regular-season finale at Mustang Stadium.

Huff stood steady in the pocket on the play and helped College Station get a hand on the District 8-5A Division I trophy with a pass tailor made for his buddy Suel.

“It was supposed to be right in front of me, but he threw it back shoulder,” Suel said. “You would probably never see that on a post route, but we do that all the time in practice, so it just makes things easy. I felt like I had confidence in myself, and I knew I was going to make the play.”

College Station (10-0, 8-0) will host McKinney North in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs next week with time and date to be determined. McKinney North (5-5, 4-2) finished fourth in 7-5A-I.