No. 2 College Station beats No. 1 Denton Ryan with fourth-quarter TD in state quarterfinals

WACO — As the College Station offense set up for first-and-goal at Denton Ryan’s 4-yard line, everyone inside Baylor’s McLane Stadium knew who the ball was going to. The Raiders still couldn’t stop him.
College Station junior Marquise Collins took the handoff and shoved into the end zone with the help of his offensive line to put the second-ranked Cougars in the lead for good with almost nine minutes left. They shut out top-ranked Denton Ryan the rest of the way for a 26-21 victory Friday night in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals.
Collins finished with 229 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.
“That’s unexplainable. That shows effort,” Collins said of his linemen. “Our four pillars here are [character], commitment, sacrifice and effort, and that right there was effort.”
College Station (14-0) advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017 and will face Mansfield Summit next week at a time and location to be determined. Mansfield Summit beat Colleyville Heritage 21-9 on Friday.
Collins’ game-winning score capped a six-play drive by the Cougars, who got prime field position on a 32-yard kickoff return from Traylen Suel. At first, Suel fumbled the return, but he recovered and ran it to Denton Ryan’s 48.
“It was a game changer,” Collins said. “He had me worried, but that guy right there, he makes it happen. No matter what, he’ll make it happen.”
Suel’s return came moments after the Raiders (12-2) retook the lead at 21-20 with a 59-yard TD run from linebacker and running back Anthony Hill Jr. with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter. Hill Jr. also held the Cougars on third down during the previous drive by sacking Jett Huff for a loss of 6 yards.
The teams exchanged punts after Collins’ final TD, then Denton Ryan turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. The Cougar defense stopped the Raiders’ leading-rusher Kalib Hicks just inches from the first down marker with 2:05 left.
From there, College Station ran down the clock, avenging last year’s 52-21 area loss to the Raiders and grabbing the Region II title.
“This is exactly what we expected it to be,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “That’s a really good football team, but I’m very proud of the way the kids played. It was a very physical game.”
College Station took a 13-7 lead into halftime — its smallest margin after two quarters since Week 3 of the regular season. Three interceptions by Kyle Walsh, AJ Tisdell and Byron Johnson and an early blocked punt kept the Cougars just in front of the Raiders.
“They were huge,” said Walsh, a senior safety. “That gave us opportunities to score, and that was what we needed. They were momentum changers.”
Kicker Dawson Schremp knocked in field goals from 28 and 33 yards to put the Cougars up 6-0 with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Denton Ryan took its first lead on Hicks’ 9-yard TD run less than four minutes later.
But College Station answered with a 6-yard TD run from Collins to cap an eight-play, 67-yard drive with 2:31 left in the first half.
The Cougar defense continued to ride the momentum into the third quarter, forcing Denton Ryan to punt on its opening drive. College Station then took a 13-point lead on Collins’ explosive 41-yard TD run up the right sideline before the Raiders fired back with a 36-yard TD pass from Khalon Davis to Austin Jordan to cut the Cougars’ lead to 20-14.
That set up a seven-minute stalemate as both teams fought for the lead. Pressure from Hill and the rest of Denton Ryan’s defense kept the Cougars quiet until Collins’ go-ahead TD in the fourth.
“They’re good, and we know that,” Steve Huff said. “You’re going to give up some plays like that, because you watch that on film all year, but our kids made a bunch of plays, too. When the chips were down, the kids were making plays tonight.”