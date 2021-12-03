No. 2 College Station beats No. 1 Denton Ryan with fourth-quarter TD in state quarterfinals

“They were huge,” said Walsh, a senior safety. “That gave us opportunities to score, and that was what we needed. They were momentum changers.”

Kicker Dawson Schremp knocked in field goals from 28 and 33 yards to put the Cougars up 6-0 with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Denton Ryan took its first lead on Hicks’ 9-yard TD run less than four minutes later.

But College Station answered with a 6-yard TD run from Collins to cap an eight-play, 67-yard drive with 2:31 left in the first half.

The Cougar defense continued to ride the momentum into the third quarter, forcing Denton Ryan to punt on its opening drive. College Station then took a 13-point lead on Collins’ explosive 41-yard TD run up the right sideline before the Raiders fired back with a 36-yard TD pass from Khalon Davis to Austin Jordan to cut the Cougars’ lead to 20-14.

That set up a seven-minute stalemate as both teams fought for the lead. Pressure from Hill and the rest of Denton Ryan’s defense kept the Cougars quiet until Collins’ go-ahead TD in the fourth.