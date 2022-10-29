No. 2 Burton leans on power running game for 71-20 victory over Somerville

SOMERVILLE — Burton wrapped up the school’s second unbeaten regular season by bulling its way to a 71-20 victory over the Somerville Yeguas on Friday night at Yegua Stadium in District 14-2A Division II play.

Second-ranked Burton (9-0, 6-0) dominated both lines of scrimmages in claiming an outright district championship, not giving Somerville (4-5, 4-1) any hope of possibly earning a share of the title.

Burton scored on every possession until punting the ball with 1 minute, 46 seconds left. By then, the Panthers had rolled up 452 yards rushing, getting caught behind the line only once in its first 56 carries.

“I like the power football that we played with,” Burton coach Jason Hodde said. “We came out here on a wet field and bought into a power set and ran three plays most of the night. There was a lot of unselfishness.”

Burton had a trio of 100-yard rushers. Junior Tyrone Gilmon had 166 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, doing most of his damage right up the middle out of the three-back set. Senior Pierson Spies had 125 yards on 18 carries with two scores, and senior Delvin Gantt had 101 yards on 11 carries with two scores.

“It’s just an old-school T-set,” Hodde said. “Coach [Clinton] Smith, our offensive coordinator, does a real good job of blending different things. We can get in the spread. We can get in the T. We can split. We can get in a one-back H-type set with two tight ends. We’re very versatile with what we’ve got.”

Burton went with a tight formation featuring two tight ends in building a 27-7 lead but tried to spread the field on its last possession of the first half. After a couple of penalties on pass plays, the Panthers reverted to the ground game. Gantt ripped off a 31-yard run to the Somerville 26-yard line. After an incomplete pass, quarterback Colby Beck dashed around right end for 11 yards. Gilmon eventually scored on a 2-yard run with 10 seconds left, and Carson Lauter caught a pass for the two-point conversion and a 35-7 lead.

Burton opened the second half with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Gantt. It was one of the game’s many big plays. Gantt also had a 42-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter after it looked like the Panthers would face a long field, but Somerville was given a delay penalty just as it kicked off. The second kick was much deeper, but Gantt returned it to the Somerville 38, and it took Burton only four plays to score for a 64-13 lead.

Burton got rolling with its defense as Tanner Gore had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game’s first play.

Undaunted Somerville needed only three plays to get in position to tie the game as Ian Teague ripped off runs of 22, 12 and 25 yards, but the quarterback was injured on the last run to the Burton 10. Somerville fumbled on the next play with Burton sophomore linebacker Colton Broesche recovering.

Burton’s offense put its stamp on the game with a 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive capped by Gantt’s 2-yard TD run.

Somerville, which battled back from a 0-4 start to challenge for a district title, showed glimpses of its quick-strike ability. Senior Dominic Tucker had a 78-yard kickoff return to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Caden Espinosa to answer Burton’s first two scores.

Somerville senior Dameon “DJ” Bryant turned a swing pass into a 69-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 57-13 lead. Teague, a sophomore, showed his speed on a 73-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Somerville, thanks to big plays, had 217 yards, but it paled to Burton’s 479 as the Panthers had a 34-9 edge in first downs.

“It’s hard to mimic the speed and how good they run it in practice,” Somerville coach Philip Roberts said. “We knew that was going to be an issue.”

Burton’s strength was its line of juniors Zane Ashenbeck, Keagan Fenner and Trayvon Gilmon and sophomores Daniel Casas and D’Mitry Schulte. Lauter, a senior, and junior Chad Schubert were the blocking tight ends.

Burton, which has a bye next week, stayed with its starters until the middle of the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t play much last week,” Hodde said of a 39-8 victory over Runge. “Going into this thing, we had to play. We told the guys we were going to do the things we needed to get ready for a playoff run.”

Somerville will have a chance to bounce back next week at Falls City (5-4, 4-1) in a battle for second place.

“We’re excited we’re in the playoffs,” Roberts said, adding he was proud the kids didn’t quit against a really good team.

Teague left the game twice after big hits, limiting Somerville’s options.

“He’s a young football player, but he’s got so much talent,” Roberts said.