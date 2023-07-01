Brandon Schmidt has a clear vision of what he wants the A&M Consolidated Tigers football team to look like this season.

And while there’s still work to be done, through the spring and the start of the summer that identity has started to take shape.

“We’ve got some really good athletes, I’m hoping we can put together an explosive offense and a defense that’s going to be able to stop the run number one and create some turnovers number two,” Schmidt said.

After being hired in January from Prosper, Schmidt had to hit the ground running on getting the Tigers ready for the upcoming season and there was no better time to lay that foundation down than during spring practice.

And even if it wasn’t his debut season, the first-year Consol head coach likes the work that teams can get done during spring football compared to the extra fall week option you get if you don’t take part.

In fact, Schmidt says that spring football will be something that the Tigers “will most likely do every year.”

In the first year of spring practice, it was about getting used to all the changes. Schmidt calls himself a morning person, so the Tigers went from practicing after school to practicing before school at 6:15 a.m.

Once they took the field, a normal spring practice was broken up into 25-minute segments and in total, the Tigers spent between an hour and an hour and fifty minutes on the field working.

That wasn’t all as during the team’s athletic period, Consol players performed a variety of things from hitting the weights to watching film and having position meetings.

“Overall, great spring, really proud of our kids, adjustment from after school practice to before school practice, I thought our kids really responded well to that [and] did a great job,” Schmidt said. “So it was great. It was really beneficial for our kids.”

During those 18 practices, Consol had to install a new offense and defense and the new head coach also just wanted to see his team in action.

“You know I kind of had an idea from last year who the players were, who the returning starters were, the returning contributors were but I wanted to see them with my own eyes,” Schmidt said.

Coming out of spring, the two position groups that Schmidt was most impressed with were the secondary and wide receivers.

“I think our secondary is going to be really a strong point of our team,” Schmidt said. “I think we’ve got some playmakers back there. I think we’re really deep at receiver.”

At receiver, the Tigers bring back senior Payton Bjork who led the team in receptions with 46 last season. Along with Bjork, senior Ellis Myers returns after catching 17 passes for 202 yards last season.

The secondary is anchored by seniors Trace Meadows and DJ Darnell, who combined for 73 total tackles and one interception as juniors.

NOTES — Schmidt comes to Consol after seven seasons at the head coach at Prosper where he posted a 67-24 record. Under Schmidt, the Eagles made the playoffs every year and reached the 6A-I state semifinal for the first time in school history last season. The Tigers are coming off a 9-3 season and were 6-1 in District 11-5A-I last season. The Tigers took home a share of the district championship as they split it with College Station and Georgetown. Consol reached the area round of the playoffs where they lost to Fulshear. The Tigers will start fall practice Aug. 7 since they took part in spring practice. Consol’s summer workouts started June 5 and will run up until the week of July 31 when the Tigers will have the week off.

2023 TIGER SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Huntsville;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1;UANL Monterrey;7:00 p.m.

Sept. 8;at Lufkin;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22;*Georgetown;7:00 p.m.

Sept. 29;*at Cedar Park;7:00 p.m.

Oct. 6;*at Pflugerville Hendrickson;7:00 p.m.

Oct. 13;*^Leander;7:00 p.m.

Oct. 20;*at Georgetown East View;7:00 p.m.

Oct. 27;*College Station;7:00 p.m.

Nov. 3;*at Leander Glenn;7:00 p.m.

*11-5A-I games

^Homecoming