With new head football coach Hunter Hamrick taking the helm of the Rockdale Tigers, there’s naturally an adjustment period for the players. But the key to a successful season might be how well the coaching staff can adjust to its players.

“That first year you’re starting from scratch until you clearly know all your kids,” Hamrick said. “I’ve got a lot of guys on staff that have been there and know them, but until you feel like the coordinators and the head guy know exactly what they’re capable of doing, you’ve just got to continue to adjust and adapt your scheme to those kids.”

Hamrick comes to Rockdale after serving as the head coach at Ingleside, where he went 32-43 with four playoff appearances. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at Rockdale and an assistant at Lexington and Los Fresnos. In his time coaching he’s mostly leaned on the spread or air raid offense that has been popular in the state for well over two decades.

During spring practice Hamrick said it became obvious that Rockdale’s playmakers were more suited for a ground attack than a high-tempo passing game, something similar to his last few years at Ingleside. For that reason, he’s employing a Wing-T base that he believes will be a change of pace from what most teams will see throughout the season.

“Everybody sees the spread nowadays, and in the district that we’re in, we’re going to do something a little bit differently than everybody else or you’re going to have a hard time competing,” he said.

Quarterback Bladyn Barcak said he’s confident in how the offense installation has gone so far. Barcak has the ability to both run and throw the ball, and he said he will have to do both, for the offense can’t be one dimensional to have success.

“I like [the new offense] because they’re really big on creating the run,” Barcak said. “And to be able to throw, you’ve got to be able to run, so it helps me out, too.”

Rockdale returns a fair share of seniors in a program that brings back 15 starters combined on both sides of the ball. Running back Kemar Spencer will be a big part in establishing the run, and he believes the veteran savvy of the team has helped speed the installation process along.

“It’s going great,” Spencer said. “I think [the coaches] really trust us and put us in a position to be at our best, and it’s going great right now.”

Most of Rockdale’s players see action on both sides of the ball, and summer workouts have been key in building up stamina for the fall ahead, Spencer said.

Linebacker and tight end Riley Spears said on both offense and defense the coaching staff has formed a successful plan in the few months they’ve been together.

“I think it’s really bringing out more of our talent,” Spear said. “We don’t have as many [players], so we really need to play both ways.”

The biggest focus of the offseason, however, hasn’t been on new schemes. Hamrick’s top message has been about discipline and attention to detail, traits every player mentioned about the new coaching staff.

“Our coach has been preaching discipline a lot right now, so I feel like if we can stay disciplined, we can be in the running for [a successful season],” lineman Mason Willard said.

Rockdale will need to hit the ground running with early nondistrict matchups against Teague, Taylor, Lexington and Jim Ned before a challenging District 11-3A Division I schedule truly tests the skill of the squad. The Tigers will open district play against defending state champion Franklin on the road on Sept. 29.

“We have a lot of good individual talents, so we’ve just got to piece it together with some of the younger guys coming up,” Hamrick said. “There’s a lot of exciting things going on, and we’ll just see how piecing it together goes. I think we’ve just got to gain some confidence early, and with our schedule and our district, that’s tough.”

NOTES — Rockdale went 3-7 last season, including 2-4 in 11-3A-I for fifth place. ... Hamrick is a Bremond graduate and comes from a coaching lineage. He’s the son of Jerry “Slugger” Hamrick and grandson of Bill Hamrick. Slugger Hamrick was a head coach for 21 seasons, including 13 at Bremond, while Bill Hamrick won 160 career games. ... Hamrick replaces Jacob Campsey, who resigned after going 14-16 in three years with two playoff appearances.