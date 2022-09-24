New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20

NEW BRAUNFELS — The Brenham Cubs fell behind early and couldn’t rally in the second half Thursday against the New Braunfels Unicorns, falling 40-20 in their final nondistrict game.

Senior Rylan Wooten completed 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns for Brenham (1-3). He also rushed for 73 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 83 yards and a TD, and sophomore Keith Crawford had five catches for 33 yards and a TD.

Junior Leighton Adams led New Braunfels (3-2), completing 18 of 29 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Vantz Mills caught five passes for 110 yards.

Brenham will begin District 10-5A Division II play at 7:30 p.m. next Friday against Richmond Randle in Brenham.