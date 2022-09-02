Navasota holds on in overtime to beat Madisonville 27-21

MADISONVILLE — Navasota’s Deontray Scott scored on an 11-yard run in overtime to cap a wild finish and lift the Rattlers to a 27-21 victory over the Madisonville Mustangs on Friday at Mustang Stadium.

Madisonville (1-1) had a chance to win in overtime but missed a 22-yard field goal, setting up Navasota’s opportunity as the Rattlers (2-0) escaped with a win after losing a 21-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the fourth with Phillip Green scoring on a 2-yard run and later setting up Blessing Ngene’s 11-yard TD run that tied the game at 21 later in the period. Green led Madisonville in rushing with 96 yards on six carries.

Scott scored three times for Navasota beginning with an 11-yard run to cap the game’s opening drive. He later caught a screen pass and turned it into an 81-yard touchdown for a 21-7 lead. Scott finished with 72 yards on 19 carries and the one TD catch.

Each team also scored on a mistake.

Madisonville blocked a Navasota punt with the Rattlers back up to their 4-yard line, and junior wide receiver/defensive back Jakeithon Owens recovered it in the end zone for a Mustangs’ TD that tied the score at 7 in the third quarter.

Later in the period, Scott fumbled after gaining 7 yards on a carry, and senior running back Christopher Tejeda recovered for a Rattler touchdown and 14-7 lead.

Navasota sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 25 passes for 192 yards. On defense, the Rattlers had two sacks and an interception by sophomore safety Jarrad Isaiah.