Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1

Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley.

While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night.

And this isn’t a column making fun of my picks either. That will have to wait until the Friday edition.

No, this column is all about spotlighting and highlighting those teams that pulled off those big-time upsets.

When you want to talk about those Week 1 upsets, you have to start out in Navasota. The Rattlers were a 10-point underdog to Navarro, according to the Harris Ratings.

The Rattlers didn’t care about that though as they defended home field and came away with a 42-14 win.

“Well I think the number one thing is we did was we mastered physicality,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “Anytime you play a team that runs the Slot-T, which is the scheme that Navarro likes to run, you have to be physical. You cannot play soft, you cannot catch, you have to attack.

“And I thought our guys did a really good job of matching that physicality and turning that one into an advantage for us. Because of that I felt like it made other things easier and allowed us to run the ball on offense, while we stopped the run on defense. Really, really pleased with the overall effort of the guys.”

Defensively, Dacus was impressed with linebackers Chris Hickmon, Chris Thompson and Frankedric Powell. He was also impressed with sophomore safety Jarrad Isaiah and thought the whole defensive unit played well overall.

Offensively, running backs Deontray Scott and ZyMerick Taylor led the way.

“That’s not possible without the offensive line and our tight ends and our fullbacks doing a good job blocking,” Dacus said. “So it was really a concerted team effort.”

Navasota’s next opponent, Madisonville, also knows a thing or two about upsets.

The Mustangs were a 17-point underdog to Diboll. Head coach Russell Urbantke said his team enjoys embracing that underdog role.

The defense held Diboll to 98 yards of total offense in a 42-0 win.

“All night long, it was relentless effort from those guys on the defensive side of the ball,” Urbantke said. “We had great tackling and when you looked up, there was a group of white shirts getting up off the pile. They were flying around to the football.”

Players like safety Jermal Holland and nose tackle Jalen Major shored up and stood out. The offensive line, wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson and the Mustangs’ four running backs were all electric in the win.

Urbantke said the win has the team fired up and has given them some extra pep in their step.

“Always getting the first one under your belt, just getting the ball rolling, kind of has that snowball effect,” Urbantke said. “It makes it a lot easier for them to come to practice today. They were all fired up today in the weight room today during the period. We’ve had a great start to our Monday for sure.”

And while it was only a four-point swing, the other team that surprised was Bremond in its showdown with expected close game against Normangee, which turned into a 53-0 romp.

“We executed offensively really well and we’ve been playing really good defense through the scrimmages and against Normangee,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “We’ve got a lot better team speed overall this year at the skill positions and really that’s been a big difference for us.”

Quarterback Braylen Wortham led the charge for Bremond as he threw three touchdowns, including one to standout wide receiver Bobby Drake. Drake also rushed for another touchdown.

Wortham also showed he can play both ways in the win as he had a pick-six while on defense. Along with Wortham on defense, middle linebacker Gael Carrizales had eight tackles and recovered a fumble.

Franklin takes top spot in 3A rankings: The defending state champion Franklin Lions were ranked first in the latest Texas Football rankings in Class 3A Division 1. The Lions, who step up from Division II this year, took the top spot following Brock’s loss to 4A Pleasant Grove.

Other teams in the Brazos Valley that saw movement included A&M Consolidated moving up to No. 3 in 5A-I. College Station fell to No. 10 in 5A-I and Centerville moved up to No. 4 in 2A-I. Burton held firm at No. 5 in 2A-II.

Win No. 100 for Adams: Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams picked up his 100th career win last Friday with a 59-38 victory over BVCHEA. Adams is 25-7 overall at Allen Academy.

