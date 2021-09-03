Navasota football team's rallly attempt falls short against Sealy

NAVASOTA — After falling behind early, the Navasota Rattlers battled back twice, but the Sealy Tigers were able to hold on for a 40-30 nondistrict victory Friday night.
Navasota (1-1) had no answer for Sealy quarterback quarterback D’Vonne Hmielewski, who accounted for all but one of his team’s touchdowns. The junior passed for 292 yards on 19-of-31 passing, adding 55 yards rushing.
Sealy (2-0) also benefitted from field position as Amador Lopez averaged 39.5 yards per punt, 16 more yards than Navasota, which also hurt itself with 52 yards in penalties.
“We’re disappointed,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “We made way too many mistakes and got ourselves in bad situations on both sides of the ball. Ultimately, that was our demise.”
Navasota received a spark just before halftime when Ja’mar Jessie completed a 40-yard pass to John Lee, setting up a touchdown catch by Thomas Clark with seven seconds left to pull Navasota within 21-7.
Sealy regained momentum in the second half with a touchdown run by Hmielewski and a pair of touchdown catches by Haden Wernecke helping the Tigers to a 40-17 lead.
Jessie brought the Rattlers back with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Lee, and a 23-yard touchdown catch by Thomas Clark ended the scoring as Sealy ran out the clock.
Jessie threw for 227 yards on 15-of-26 passing, adding 52 yards rushing, including Navasota’s first touchdown.
“Ja’mar is a really good football player,” Dacus said. “We put him in some bad situations, which makes things tough, but he had a great game with some really high numbers.”
Sealy started fast in spoiling Navasota’s home opener, scoring on the opening drive capped by Hmielewski’s 12-yard pass to Connor Krenek.
“We had 10 sophomores making their first home start,” Dacus said. “They have to learn. Experience like this is a tough lesson, but it will help them down the road.”
Navasota also scored on its first possession highlighted by Lee’s 34-yard run. Sealy needed two plays to make it 14-7 with Graham Samonte hauling in a 40-yard pass followed by a 24-yard touchdown catch by Wernecke.
Navasota failed to picked up a first down, helping set up Sealy’s next score.
“Sealy plays with such a fast tempo, and we knew that going in, but you can’t duplicate that in practice,” Dacus said. “When they’re out there snapping the ball as fast as they are, our young guys get frustrated. In the second quarter, we were able to slow them down and start getting to the next play.
The teams exchanged turnovers before the Rattlers closed out the half with a score.
Navasota will be at Mexia on Friday. A year ago, Navasota lost to Mexia after winning at Sealy.
“We have to regroup and understand that each week is a new week,” Dacus said. “The process should take care of itself. Our guys need to put this one behind them, learn from it and move on so we can beat Mexia. It’s fundamental stuff.”