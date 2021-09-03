Navasota football team's rallly attempt falls short against Sealy

Jessie threw for 227 yards on 15-of-26 passing, adding 52 yards rushing, including Navasota’s first touchdown.

“Ja’mar is a really good football player,” Dacus said. “We put him in some bad situations, which makes things tough, but he had a great game with some really high numbers.”

Sealy started fast in spoiling Navasota’s home opener, scoring on the opening drive capped by Hmielewski’s 12-yard pass to Connor Krenek.

“We had 10 sophomores making their first home start,” Dacus said. “They have to learn. Experience like this is a tough lesson, but it will help them down the road.”

Navasota also scored on its first possession highlighted by Lee’s 34-yard run. Sealy needed two plays to make it 14-7 with Graham Samonte hauling in a 40-yard pass followed by a 24-yard touchdown catch by Wernecke.

Navasota failed to picked up a first down, helping set up Sealy’s next score.

“Sealy plays with such a fast tempo, and we knew that going in, but you can’t duplicate that in practice,” Dacus said. “When they’re out there snapping the ball as fast as they are, our young guys get frustrated. In the second quarter, we were able to slow them down and start getting to the next play.