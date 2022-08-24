Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district

The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record.

In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall.

“We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker Frankedric Powell said. “That was a bad feeling, seeing your teammates down [after a 56-0 loss to Wimberley in the Class 4A Division II playoffs]. I don’t want them going through that again. We’re really confident this year. I have a great feeling about how our team is going to come out.”

The Rattlers move into District 12-4A Division I this season, where they are picked to finish fourth out of seven teams by Texas Football.

Despite losing 21 lettermen, Navasota returns six starters on each side of the ball. The Rattlers have a small senior class but have a large number of juniors and sophomores, many of whom received playing time down the stretch last year due to injuries.

Junior running back Jamal Thomas carried the load late last season, finishing with 823 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Hudson Minor added 423 yards after being called up from the JV, while 6-foot-4 junior Kaddon Hubbard totaled 412 yards receiving in seven games.

Gone are running back Ja’marion Frear (127 carries, 890 yards, 7 TDs), quarterback Ja’mar Jessie (93 completions, 149 attempts, 1,265 yards, 12 TDs) and wideout John Lee (38 receptions, 483 yards).

Head coach Casey Dacus said the playing time younger players received will pay off this season as will all the extra weight training during the offseason.

“We dealt with some injuries around the middle part of the year that we never got over, and it carried over to our first-round playoff game,” Dacus said. “Everybody who is back has a pretty bad taste in their mouth and is looking forward to do something about that.

“We had a good offseason in the spring, and it carried over to the summer. We have a bunch of good players coming back and also have a bunch of young guys whom we will be able to put into good situations for us. We feel really good about our group.”

Quality depth means few players will have to play both offense and defense, and the added strength from players who dedicated themselves to the weight room only complements the overall team quickness, Dacus said.

Players expect an even split between running and passing with the wideouts hoping for more throwing and the linemen hoping to bowl over opponents with the run game.

“We like to spread the ball out and get the athletes some space,” senior wide receiver Camden Dacus said. “Everybody is a lot healthier and looking better in the offseason. We have a lot more depth this year.”

Senior Douglas Franklin, a 6-3, 280-pound offensive tackle, smiles when discussing what he likes most on the field.

“I like to run block because I like to pancake the other linemen, linebackers, all of them,” he said. “We’re taking it on as a challenge [facing stronger opponents]. We’re going to be way better. We already have great chemistry with each other.”

The defense has the added challenge of moving up a division, but the Rattlers expect to rattle opposing offenses with secondary-heavy defensive alignments.

“We use a lot of DBs rather than [down linemen],” senior safety Nicolas Castaneda said. “When the quarterbacks come up to the line, they’re going to be confused.”

Navasota is faced with beating out district favorite El Campo along with Stafford, Brazosport, Alvin Iowa Colony, Needville and Bay City in its new district.

“I don’t know them very well,” Coach Dacus said of this fall’s new league foes. “We studied them this spring and summer once we found out which district we were going to be in, but you never really know until you get out there and see them. It’s going to be interesting. Going up to Division I is going to be a challenge.”