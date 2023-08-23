It’s small consolation, but for high school football teams that fail to make the playoffs, having a bye on the final week of the regular season at least allows them to get over the disappointment a little sooner.

That was the case for Navasota last year as the grind of playing 10 games in 10 weeks took its toil in ending the Rattlers’ run of 14 straight playoff appearances.

“Physically by the end of year our kids were just tired, and I really think that played a big role in it,” Navasota coach Casey Dacus said. “We had a bunch of young kids who didn’t know how to pace themselves and didn’t know what it was going to take to be at their best at the end.”

Navasota went into its final regular-season game in third place in District 12-4A Division I, just a half game out of second place. Brazosport beat the Rattlers 33-27, and the outcomes of the district’s other final games left Navasota tied with Stafford and Brazosport for third place with the Rattlers the team left out of the playoffs via a points tiebreaker.

“It honestly wasn’t a bad season until the last two or three weeks where we felt like we underachieved based on several different factors,” Dacus said.

Navasota’s nondistrict games were highlighted by an overtime victory at rival Madisonville, which reached the regional round in the 4A Division II playoffs. The Rattlers also earned a gritty 17-9 district road victory over Bay City, which eventually finished second in its district. But Navasota lost two of its last three games and was left home for the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

“We don’t want to feel this feeling again,” Navasota senior Hudson Minor said. “We need to bounce back this season. After that [first] loss, it felt like it just kept riding on us and we kind of never recovered from it. Now we know if we do lose, we’ve got to bounce back.”

Navasota needs a solid year from Minor, who plays quarterback and safety. Dacus says he might be at his best on defense.

“I love playing both sides,” Minor said. “You’ve got to be in control of both things, especially defense at safety. It’s pretty much like the quarterback on defense.”

Minor’s attitude complements his talent.

“He’ll do whatever the team needs to help us win,” Dacus said.

Junior quarterback Javyn Jessie will see action early, Dacus said, because he’s good enough and it saves Minor, who will seldom leave the field on defense.

The offense should flow no matter who is under center because of the supporting cast.

“We have four starters back on the offensive line,” Dacus said. “After going through that gauntlet last year, finding one more is not going to be as tough. Putting Javyn or Hudson back of them, we feel real good about that.”

Wide receivers JJ Graves and Cameron Ross return along with 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end Kaddon Hubbard, who caught 15 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Navasota has to replace all-district running back Dontray Scott, who rushed for 1,153 yards and 17 TDs, but the Rattlers return 175-pound Jamal Thomas, a starter in 2021 who rushed for 823 yards and 12 TDs that year but missed most of last season after having shoulder surgery.

Navasota has the speed to complement its experience.

“We are definitely all capable of running 4.45 40s and the same thing with our wide receivers,” Minor said. “We’re definitely going to pass the ball a lot more this year.”

Navasota’s 3-4 defense is led by returning senior linebackers Chris Hickmon, Chris Thompson and all-stater Frankedric Powell, who had 74 tackles, 14 for loss, and four forced fumbles.

“We’re going to try to force the action,” Dacus said. “When you run a 3-4, you better be strong at linebacker, and we are. And we have two really good safeties in Hudson and Jarrad Isaiah. So we feel if we move those four [linebackers] around and the two safeties around and play some games and bring some different pressures, we think we’ll be a much improved unit.”