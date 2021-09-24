Navasota football team fights but falls to Yoakum 28-20

Navasota quickly shifted the momentum in its favor, scoring twice before the end of the first quarter. The first touchdown came on a 25-yard run by Jessie, capping a string of six runs. Jessie accounted for five of the carries, totalling 67 yards on the ground in the possession. After forcing a turnover on downs, Navasota ran just one more play to take the lead as Hubbard’s 73-yard breakaway put the Rattlers up 14-0 with both extra points by sophomore kicker Juan Vargas.

“Teams like Yoakum like to plus-one you in the box, so we felt like our best chance was to run the ball by moving the backs out of the box,” Dacus said of his decision to give Jessie nearly 75% of the team’s carries. “Tonight definitely favored [Jessie], and I’m really proud of him.”

Yoakum tied the score at 14 on the next possession with Jones scoring on a 66-yard run.

The Bulldogs then used two interceptions by sophomore defensive back Qyion Williams to take the lead for good. After the second, Yoakum drove for the go-ahead score as Jones put the Bulldogs ahead 21-14 with a 4-yard TD run just 2:45 before halftime.