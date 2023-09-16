NAVASOTA – The Navasota Rattlers got their first victory of the season and pleased the Homecoming crowd with a 35-7 nondistrict victory over the Huffman-Hargrave Falcons on Friday night.

Navasota (1-3) dominated play starting with Christopher Hickman returning a blocked field goal 69 yards for a touchdown.

Javyn Jessie accounted for a trio of touchdowns, throwing a 37-yard touchdown to Daquan Pratt and a 22-yard touchdown to Markerian Wesley. He also added a 4-yard touchdown run.

Jessie rushed for 105 yards on five carries and threw for 137 yards passing, completing 9 of 14.

Huffman-Hargrave (0-4) scored the game’s final touchdown.