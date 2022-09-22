Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week

Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week.

District play is finally here.

From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.

I’ve got a 5-7 record after last week’s 2-1 outing, and it’s time to focus on three more key matchups around the area.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. El Campo at Navasota, 7 p.m. Friday

The Rattlers always seem to have a tough opponent waiting for them every Friday night, and this time El Campo comes to town to face Navasota to kickoff District 12-4A Division I play. The Rattlers finished their gauntlet of nondistrict games with a 3-1 record, beating Madisonville, Navarro and Huffman Hargrave.

Led by a dynamic rushing attack with standouts Deontray Scott, Zy’Merrick Taylor and quarterback Hudson Minor, the Rattlers have run over opposing teams so far. This week, they get a taste of their own medicine as El Campo is powered by five-star recruit running back Rueben Owens.

The home crowd and the challenging nondistrict experience will help Navasota keep things close this week, but the Ricebirds will be tough to tame.

• Prediction: El Campo 24-21

2. Temple at Bryan, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s a showdown between last year’s district winner and a talented Vikings team.

Unfortunately for Bryan, it will have to be without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden. The senior announced on social media Monday that he would be having surgery Tuesday morning and would be back in a few weeks. Gooden didn’t indicate what kind of surgery he was having.

Bryan still has plenty of playmakers on offense with a senior-heavy offensive line, junior wideout Tyson Turner and senior running back Tate Schneringer. The loss of Gooden makes the district opener a steep mountain to climb though.

• Prediction: Temple 28-14

3. Rudder at Lamar Consolidated, 6 p.m. Saturday

It’s a rare Saturday matchup for the District 10-5A-II opener between Rudder and Lamar Consolidated.

The Rangers and Mustangs are both 2-2. Rudder has seen its younger players grow up and rebound for two wins in a row, while Lamar is coming into district following a loss to Stafford.

Saturday’s matchup has the potential to become an offensive shootout, and Rudder likely will need a big stop on defense or a late score to prevail.

• Prediction: Rudder 35-30

