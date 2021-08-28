Navasota 49, Wharton 0

WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening victory over the Wharton Tigers on Friday evening.

The Rattlers’ duo combined for all 246 of Navasota’s rushing yards along with four rushing touchdowns. Thomas scored three times, while Frear opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run midway through the first quarter.

Frear also had a 27-yard TD catch from quarterback Ja’mar Jesse, who threw for 175 yards and three scores on 11-of-17 passing.

Thomas scored on runs of 17 and 19 yards in the second quarter to give Navasota a 28-0 with 4:16 left in the first half.

Navasota’s defense also delivered, holding Wharton to 62 total yards.

Navasota will host Sealy at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.