Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday.

Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter to give Navasota (3-1) a 14-7 lead, and the Rattlers never trailed after it. Deontray Scott added a 12-yard TD run with 24 seconds left in the period, then Minor scored again on a 17-yard run to answer Huffman Hargrave’s score earlier in the second quarter.

Zy’Merrick Taylor led Navasota in rushing with 144 yards on 14 carries, while Scott had 132 yards on 10 carries. Minor also ran for three TDs and completed 8 of 13 passes for 130 yards, including a 49-yard TD pass to Kaddon Hubbard that gave the Rattlers a 35-14 halftime lead.

Javeon Graves had four receptions for 76 yards for Navasota and also helped lead the defense with an interception.

The Rattlers finished with 429 yards and held the Falcons (2-2) to 244.

Navasota will open District 12-4A Division I play at 7 p.m. next Friday against El Campo at Rattler Stadium.