Navasota 41, Needville 14

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers answered the Needville Bluejays’ opening score with 27 unanswered points in the first half to fuel a 41-14 victory Friday in District 12-4A Division I action at Rattler Stadium.

Needville (3-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead on Diego Ochoa’s 26 touchdown pass to Jamarcus Jackson early in the first quarter, but Navasota (5-2, 2-1) tied the score in less than a minute on Kadon Hubbard’s 70-yard TD catch from Hudson Minor. Deontray Scott added an 18-yard TD run in the first quarter, then the Rattlers took control in the second quarter with 22- and 36-yard field goals by Juan Vargas and a 4-yard TD run by Jamaal Thomas.