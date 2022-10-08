Navasota 41, Needville 14

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers answered the Needville Bluejays’ opening score with 27 unanswered points in the first half to fuel a 41-14 victory Friday in District 12-4A Division I action at Rattler Stadium.
Needville (3-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 lead on Diego Ochoa’s 26 touchdown pass to Jamarcus Jackson early in the first quarter, but Navasota (5-2, 2-1) tied the score in less than a minute on Kadon Hubbard’s 70-yard TD catch from Hudson Minor. Deontray Scott added an 18-yard TD run in the first quarter, then the Rattlers took control in the second quarter with 22- and 36-yard field goals by Juan Vargas and a 4-yard TD run by Jamaal Thomas.
Scott finished with 149 yards and two TDs on just nine carries.
Navasota will play at Iowa Colony next Friday, while Needville will host El Campo.