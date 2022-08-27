Navasota 41, Navarro 14

NAVASOTA — Running back Teta Scott ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Zy’Merick Taylor added 88 yards and two more scores to power the Navasota Rattlers to a 41-14 victory over the Navarro Panthers on Friday in nondistrict action at Rattler Stadium.

Quarterback Javyn Jessie also completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards for Navasota, but the Rattlers did the bulk of their work on the ground. Scott scored on a 73-yard run to open the scoring, then after Navarro scored, Taylor added a 16-yard TD run, and Scott scored again on a 38-yard run for a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. The Rattlers stretched their lead to 35-14 by halftime with Taylor scoring on a 49-yard run, and Scott adding a 5-yard TD run.