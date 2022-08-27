 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Navasota 41, Navarro 14

  • 0

NAVASOTA — Running back Teta Scott ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Zy’Merick Taylor added 88 yards and two more scores to power the Navasota Rattlers to a 41-14 victory over the Navarro Panthers on Friday in nondistrict action at Rattler Stadium.

Quarterback Javyn Jessie also completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards for Navasota, but the Rattlers did the bulk of their work on the ground. Scott scored on a 73-yard run to open the scoring, then after Navarro scored, Taylor added a 16-yard TD run, and Scott scored again on a 38-yard run for a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. The Rattlers stretched their lead to 35-14 by halftime with Taylor scoring on a 49-yard run, and Scott adding a 5-yard TD run.

Navarro managed 300 yards on the ground, but Navasota’s defense held the Panthers to 64 yards through the air.

Navasota travels to face Madisonville next Friday, while Navarro heads to Cuero.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert