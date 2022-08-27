Navasota 41, Navarro 14

NAVASOTA — Running back Teta Scott ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Zy’Merick Taylor added 88 yards and two more scores to power the Navasota Rattlers to a 41-14 victory over the Navarro Panthers on Friday in nondistrict action at Rattler Stadium.
Quarterback Javyn Jessie also completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards for Navasota, but the Rattlers did the bulk of their work on the ground. Scott scored on a 73-yard run to open the scoring, then after Navarro scored, Taylor added a 16-yard TD run, and Scott scored again on a 38-yard run for a 21-7 lead after the first quarter. The Rattlers stretched their lead to 35-14 by halftime with Taylor scoring on a 49-yard run, and Scott adding a 5-yard TD run.
Navarro managed 300 yards on the ground, but Navasota’s defense held the Panthers to 64 yards through the air.
Navasota travels to face Madisonville next Friday, while Navarro heads to Cuero.