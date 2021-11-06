Navasota 41, Giddings 26

GIDDINGS — Ja’mar Jessie and Jamal Thomas powered the playoff-bound Navasota Rattlers to a 41-26 victory over the Giddings Buffaloes in a District 13-4A Division II finale Friday night.

Jessie passed for 265 yards, completing 21 of 25 passes with a 62-yard touchdown toss to Thomas and 14- and 15-yard touchdown strikes to Xavier Steptoe.

Thomas had a 49-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, and Ja’Marrion Mills scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery to give Navasota (5-5, 3-2) a 21-0 lead. Thomas ended with 77 yards rushing on 14 carries, and John Lee had nine receptions for 77 yards.

Giddings (2-8, 1-4) scored 19 points in the fourth quarter with a trio of touchdowns by Hector Granados.

Navasota will face Wimberley in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round of the playoffs next week.