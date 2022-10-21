 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Navasota 37, Stafford 35

  •

NAVASOTA — Navasota’s MJ Woods returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for what turned into the deciding two points in a 37-35 victory over Stafford on Friday night in District 12-4A Division I play at Rattler Stadium.

Stafford’s Jamal Wylie scored on an 8-yard run to cut Navasota’s lead to 35-27 with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter. Navasota’s Nick Casteneda blocked the extra-point kick, and Woods grabbed it and raced the length of the field for the conversion.

Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Rattler quarterback Hudson Minor completed 6 of 10 passes for 82 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jaeveon Graves late in the third quarter.

Navasota (6-3, 3-2) will end the regular season with a trip to Brazosport next Friday, while Stafford (6-2, 3-1) hosts El Campo.

