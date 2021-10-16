Navasota 33, La Grange 21

LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear for a 33-21 victory over La Grange on Friday in District 13-4A Division II play.

La Grange (3-4, 0-2) took a 21-20 lead on Ryder Imhoff’s 10-yard TD run with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Navasota (3-4, 1-1) answered just over a minute later when Minor scored on a 50-yard run. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Rattlers regained the lead at 26-21. Navasota’s defense did the rest until Frear scored on a 14-yard run to ice the victory with 34 seconds left.

Jamal Thomas led Navasota on the ground with 165 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Minor ran for 76 yards on eight carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 87 yards and one TD with one interception. Frankedric Powell led the Rattler defense with eight tackles, and Jaylen Myles had seven.

Navasota will host Cuero next Friday, while La Grange will play at Gonzales.