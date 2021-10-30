Navasota 28, Gonzales 21

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers built a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter and held on for a 28-21 victory over the Gonzales Apaches on Friday in District 13-4A Division I play at Rattler Stadium.

With the scored tied 7-7, Navasota (4-5, 2-2) took the lead for good on Ja’marion Fear’s 21-yard touchdown run with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Fear scored again just over four minutes later on a 47-yard run as the Rattlers took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Gonzales (2-7, 0-4) cut its deficit to 21-14 on Cesar Matamoras’ 97-yard interception return with 4:23 left in the third quarter, but Navasota answered almost immediately with Jamal Thomas’ second TD run of the night, this one a 44-yarder with 3:11 left in the third. The Apaches scored on Jarren Johnson’s 3-yard TD pass to Josh Esparza with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer.

Thomas ran for 175 yards on 30 carries, while Fear had 130 yards on nine carries.

Navasota will finish the regular season next Friday at Giddings. Gonzales will host Cuero.