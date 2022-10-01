Navasota 17, Bay City 9

BAY CITY­ — Navasota’s defense kept Bay City out of the end zone and paced the Rattlers to their first win in District 12-4A Division I play as they beat the Blackcats 17-9 on Friday.

Navasota (4-2, 1-1) opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Minor to Cameron Ross with 5:51 left in the first quarter. Minor finished the game 8-for-16 passing for 101 yards.

The Rattlers added a 4-yard touchdown run from Jamal Thomas for a 14-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Thomas had 20 carries for 60 yards.

Bay City’s only points came on a third-quarter field goal and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Navasota will host Needville next week, while Bay City (4-2, 1-1) will play at El Campo.