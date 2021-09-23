Mr. Tuggles shows B-CS' who's who how to pick football games

The who’s who of Bryan-College Station can’t pick football games better than a dog.
For the first time in more than three decades, the dog is leading The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. Mr. Tuggles went a panel-best 13-7 last week to tie Lina Brown Lawson, co-owner of Twinz Co. Marketing, and KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley for first place with the four-legged mutt getting the coveted top spot via the best week tiebreaker.
Mr. Tuggles wants to give credit to half brothers Chester and Teddie Bear, a pair of Golden Labradoodles who have been making the picks the last few years. They were joined last week by cousins Roscoe and Bella, another Golden Labradoodle and Sheepadoodle, respectively. They had a blast picking games.
I should have copied their picks, since I’m in last place behind Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman.
“I’m thankful to play my role in a lovable mutt at the top and two disagreeable dogs at the bottom — with all proper respect of course,” Z-Man said.
It’s a pretty impressive bottom row that includes SportsTalk host Chip Howard, a nine-time Prog Panel champion, and Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time champ as is Brent. Premo and yours truly also have won a title, but how could you tell any of us down there know what we’re talking about? Premo went 6-14 last week, while Chip went 7-13.
“I don’t remember ever being this far behind the dog before,” Chip said. “But the odds will even out as we move along. Can’t be this crazy all season, I don’t think. It’s good to see Crystal found a new handicapper.”
Crystal was relieved to escape the cellar, though she’s still under .500.
“What is up with Mr. Tuggles?” Crystal said. “He needs to be tested for performance enhancing drugs before he is allowed to continue with Prog. It really is good to see Chip back on the bottom row again. He must have gotten an SEC referee to make his picks last week.”
Lina and Shel aren’t flipping coins or relying on outside help. We know Shel isn’t getting help from the KBTX sports crew. His record is way too good.
“San Jose State vs. Western Michigan is the crummy game of the week?” Shel said. “To be fair, we all know Abilene Christian vs. Lamar will be the most watched game this weekend.”
Eagle editor Darren Benson, Restore Hyper Wellness BCS co-owner Katy Lee and Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney round out the top row. Katy is highly competitive. She helped Gary Blair turn the Texas A&M women’s basketball program around. Seth, the former A&M and NFL player, is picking like someone who knows the game. Darren is a surprise, but he started strong last year.
Tower Point H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey, who is mired in the middle row, is offering bribes in hopes of climbing the standings, which is entirely legal.
“I have treats for the dog if he picks for me,” Charles said.
If that includes the meat department, my dogs are in. Well, maybe just me. I need some red meat to help with my own picks.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.