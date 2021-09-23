Mr. Tuggles shows B-CS' who's who how to pick football games

“I don’t remember ever being this far behind the dog before,” Chip said. “But the odds will even out as we move along. Can’t be this crazy all season, I don’t think. It’s good to see Crystal found a new handicapper.”

Crystal was relieved to escape the cellar, though she’s still under .500.

“What is up with Mr. Tuggles?” Crystal said. “He needs to be tested for performance enhancing drugs before he is allowed to continue with Prog. It really is good to see Chip back on the bottom row again. He must have gotten an SEC referee to make his picks last week.”

Lina and Shel aren’t flipping coins or relying on outside help. We know Shel isn’t getting help from the KBTX sports crew. His record is way too good.

“San Jose State vs. Western Michigan is the crummy game of the week?” Shel said. “To be fair, we all know Abilene Christian vs. Lamar will be the most watched game this weekend.”