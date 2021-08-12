Most Brazos Valley football teams will scrimmage this week

Several Brazos Valley football teams will have their first scrimmage this week as they gear up for season openers at the end of the month.
A&M Consolidated will scrimmage Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium. Also on Friday, Brazos Christian will be at The Woodlands Christian Academy at 7 p.m. and Allen Academy will be at Austin Veritas at 7:30 p.m. Rudder will be at Willis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Bryan, College Station and Brenham won’t scrimmage until next week because they had spring drills. On Aug. 19, Bryan will be at Fort Bend Dulles and Temple will be at College Station. Brenham will be at Cypress Park on Aug. 20.
This week’s scrimmages will start with Lexington at Bosqueville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Other scrimmages Friday will be Leon at Buffalo at 11:30 a.m.; Madisonville at Palestine with freshman and JV at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.; Normangee at Snook at 5:30 p.m.; Hempstead at Burton with the JV at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity; Bellville at Navasota with the freshman and JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.; Caldwell at Waco Robinson at 6 p.m.; Cameron at Taylor with freshman and JV at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.; Rockdale at Jarrell with freshman and JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m.; Franklin at Crockett at 5:30 p.m.; Elkhart at Centerville at 6 p.m.; Hearne at Somerville at 7 p.m.; and Calvert at Methodist Children’s Home at 10 a.m. On Saturday, Milano will be at Cypress Christian at 10 a.m. and Iola will be at Riesel at 11 a.m.