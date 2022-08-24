 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off

  • 0
Portrait, Braylen Wortham, Bremond

Bremond’s Braylen Wortham started at quarterback as a freshman last season and returns after helping lead the Tigers to the third round of the playoffs.

 Michael Miller

Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship.

The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.

“I just think it’s so exciting for all of us, especially me and all the coaches,” said head coach Jeff Kasowski, who is entering his 12th season at Bremond. “Yeah, there are expectations, but there’s also a realistic expectation. Nobody last year expected us [to reach the third round]. They knew we were going to be a little bit down last year, but still the excitement to win and play well and just Friday nights in Bremond ... it’s just special.”

Bremond’s youth leaned heavily on tradition as a trio of freshmen started last season led by quarterback Braylen Wortham, who threw for 1,086 yards and rushed for 1,221 more, accounting for 21 touchdowns.

“We just all came together,” Wortham said. “I’d say at the beginning of the year, us younger kids, like me, we were all trying to figure things out in big spots, in big situations. Then around district, I felt like we clicked, and it came together like a good, well-working machine.”

Bremond lost four of its first five games, including blowout losses to Normangee 49-13 and Centerville 56-7. Bremond, which already was dealing with heavy graduation losses off an 8-4 team, had running back/defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, a future University of Texas signee, transfer to Marlin. Another trio of expected starters, including a pair of all-district performers, each played less than half the season and quit.

“We started off slow, and nobody expected us to go three rounds deep,” 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior wide receiver Koben Zan said. “Everybody was kind of shocked when we did, so this year, everybody is just going off that.”

Zan played his part and earned all-district honors.

Wortham carried the ball 206 times, averaging 5.9 yards. He completed 50.7% of his passes (75 of 148).

“He’s the backbone of our offense skilledwise,” Kasowski said.

Wortham embraces the comparisons to former Bremond dual-threat quarterback Roshauud Paul, who led the Tigers to three straight state titles.

“Coach has said my vision is more like his. I’m able to find open holes,” Wortham said.

Leadership and confidence are intangibles Wortham believes he brings into the huddle.

“Being about to boost morale, I think that’s my strong suit when I’m on the field,” Wortham said.

The 6-3, 185-pounder said he worked on his own demeanor during the offseason.

“I feel like when things don’t go my way, like losing, I feel I need to work on my attitude,” Wortham said. “I get real emotional. I guess I need to self-reflect more.”

Zan was Wortham’s favorite target with 32 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Estrada added 11 receptions for 145 yards.

Bremond’s offensive line is anchored by senior all-district center Arian Aguilar, a three-year starter. Tackle Lee Williams was a second-team all-district pick, and guard Zean Al-Tal earned honorable mention.

Wortham, who also plays defensive end and had 85 tackles (39 solos), was a second-team all-district pick as was junior linebacker Gael Carrizales (team-leading 130 tackles, 35 solos) and linebacker Estrada (104 tackles, 38 solos). Sophomore defensive lineman Maclane Minor (25 tackles) earned all-district honors, and sophomore Coltin Pruitt (19 tackles) earned honorable mention.

The immediate and long-range future looks good for Bremond.

“We started three freshmen last year. Those kids will be sophomores, and again, we’re going to start about three more freshmen,” Kasowski said. “So we’re again going to be real young, but the way last year ended, it makes all the kids excited for this coming year.”

NOTES — Bremond’s four state titles ties it with Cameron for the most among Brazos Valley schools. ... In February’s biennial UIL realignment, Bremond switched to 13-2A-II, losing perennial power Mart as a league mate. Chilton, the lone other team from 10-2A-II that moved with the Tigers, is picked to win 13-2A-II this season.

TIGER FACTS

Head coach — Jeff Kasowski (113-34 in 11 seasons at Bremond)

Assistant coaches — Chuck Caskey, Robbie Kasowski, Jordan Revill, Joe Bob Ratliff, Donald Morgan, Johnathon White

District — 13-2A Division II

2021 record — 6-7 (3-2, 3rd)

2020 playoffs — bi-district: Quinlan Boles, 26-14; area: Evadale, 55-19; regionals: Chilton, 14-40

Playoff appearances (35) — 1951, 1955, 1957, 1962-63, 1981-83, 1986-88, 1990, 1993-96, 2000-02, 2005-08, 2010-21

Playoff record — 78-29-2

Returning lettermen — 21 (8 offensive, 9 defensive starters)

Key returners — WR Koben Zan, jr. (A-D); OL Arian Aguilar, sr. (A-D); QB/DE Braylen Wortham, soph. (2nd A-D); WR/LB Jayden Estrada, soph. (2nd A-D); OL Lee Williams, jr. (2nd A-D); DT Maclane Minor, jr. (2nd A-D); LB Gael Carrizales, jr. (2nd A-D); OL Zean Al-Tal, jr. (HM A-D); WR Carson Crowley, soph. (HM A-D); DL Coltin Pruitt, soph. (HM A-D)

Key losses — RB/DT David Williams (A-D); OL/DE Miles Minor (A-D); OL Riley Ritter (2nd A-D); DB Clayton Watson (HM A-D)

All-time record — 565-384-27

ROSTER

1 Bobby Drake, sr.; 2 Carson Crowley, soph.; 3 Gael Carrizales, jr.; 4 Jayden Estrada, soph.; 6 Tristan Morehead, fr.; 7 Braylen Wortham, soph.; 8 Koben Zan, jr.; 9 Xavier Clark, fr.; 10 Jeremiah Clark, fr.; 11 Brady Tullous, soph.; 12 Braylon Estrada, fr.; 13 Dominic Williams, soph.; 20 Cade Sandavol, fr.; 21 Jeremiah Harris, fr.; 22 Terrence Scott, fr.; 23 Dorian Steele, fr.; 24 Eddie Carrizales, fr.; 33 Trey Borak, sr.; 50 Arian Aguilar, sr.; 51 Clete Wigley, sr.; 52 Lee Williams, jr.; 53 Zander Pruitt, fr.; 54 Derrick Tullous, sr.; 55 Maclane Minor, jr.; 56 Cody Edwards, fr.; 57 Jacob Ramirez, fr.; 58 Zean Al-Tal, jr.; 59 Devin Burns, fr.; 60 Jason Estrada, sr.; 63 Coltin Pruitt, soph.; 66 Jace Slafka, jr.; 74 Rhett Olson, soph.; 75 Devonta Jackson, sr.

