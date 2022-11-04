Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title
Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for 148 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Senior Datavian Neal Franklin caught six passes for 46 yards, and senior Reid Robinson had five catches for 81 yards. Senior Ian Stelter also caught three passes for 52 yards.
Brenham (6-4, 5-1) and Lake Creek (10-0, 6-0) will open the Class 5A Division II playoffs next week.