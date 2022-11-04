Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

MONTGOMERY — Brenham couldn’t stop a late rally by fifth-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek as the Lions topped the Cubs 54-42 on Friday to win the District 10-5A Division II title

Brenham senior Rylan Wooten completed 17 of 35 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for 148 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Senior Datavian Neal Franklin caught six passes for 46 yards, and senior Reid Robinson had five catches for 81 yards. Senior Ian Stelter also caught three passes for 52 yards.