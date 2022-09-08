Mo Foketi keeps busy with multiple roles on A&M Consolidated football team

Mo Foketi comes from a rugby tradition.

His dad Poli Foketi plays and coaches rugby, and his uncles Sione Kalamafoni and Jonah Lomu played internationally.

Mo Foketi has grown up playing and watching the sport as well, and the same skills he learned from rugby have helped him during his football career at A&M Consolidated.

“I want to say all my coaches that have been in my career have helped me out,” Mo Foketi said. “I also want to say my dad as well. He plays rugby, and he got me into rugby, and so I started to kick the ball in rugby, started to hit people in rugby, and that just all transferred I guess over now to football.”

The talented senior hardly takes a break during Friday nights as he plays multiple positions. He starts at safety for the defense and handles all the kicking duties from punting to kickoffs to field goals.

He didn’t always play defense. When Mo started out in the fifth grade, he was a kicker and played some running back.

He credits his early love of kicking from playing soccer and watching his dad, who specialized in kicking in rugby.

“I learned a lot of lessons from him on how to form a strong base and swing through the ball,” Mo Foketi said of his dad. “And we’ll just go out whenever he’s home and we’ll just kick some and play around.”

Mo Foketi said he also grew up watching his cousins playing football, drawing inspiration from Sione Tau’ataina, Teni Tau’ataina, Puna Foketi, Mone Foketi, Manase Foketi and Tevita Foketi to play the sport.

His family moved to the Brazos Valley in the eighth grade, and when he reached Consol High School, he started taking snaps on defense. Foketi called the transition to defense “pretty smooth” and said coaches Brandon Phillips and Bo Jackson helped him adjust quickly.

By his sophomore year, Foketi was on varsity playing all over the field. He called the move to varsity “nerve-wracking,” but his coach knew he could handle both kicking and safety duties.

“We saw that in him on the practices and stuff,” Consol head football coach Lee Fedora said. “And that’s when we saw that ... we knew here you go. You’re going to be a guy that can do both and not just be a kicker. I think he’s got potential to play in college at the DB level, and it impresses these college coaches when I tell them, well, you take him as a DB — he can still punt for you. He can still kick. I’ve seen him in practice hit 60-yard field goals. I’ve seen him punt the ball 60-70 yards. He’s got a great leg.”

Foketi credits his teammates and coaches in helping him develop his skills at both positions during practices and offseason workouts.

“I would say training here in the weight room, getting stronger, getting better and also on the field, practicing with my team, my squad, helps me get better at what I’m supposed to do, and it helps me perform better,” Foketi said. “And then outside of school, workouts with my cousin and my trainer help me get stronger to come and contribute to the team and help out wherever I can.”

Foketi said the drills with his cousins and trainer are all about footwork and mainly meant to help him get faster as a defensive back.

He’s hoping to play either safety or kicker at the college level and says he will be ready both athletically and academically if a school gives him a chance.

“My goal has always been to play at the next level, but I know it’s not going to come easy,” Foketi said. “I know I’m going to have to put a lot of work into it and keep pushing myself until the high school season is over. And then when opportunities come, I’ll take it.”