Mistakes cost Madisonville in 61-14 loss to Waco Connally

MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville Mustangs suffered their first District 11-4A Division II loss of the season to the powerful rushing attack of the Waco Connally Cadets, falling 61-14 at Mustang Stadium on Friday.

Madisonville (5-4, 2-1) falls into second place in district as Connally (7-2, 3-0) takes sole possession of first place with one game left in the season.

Junior running back Kiefer Sibley paved the way offensively for the Cadets, rushing 21 times for 183 yards and three first-half touchdowns that put the game out of reach early for the Mustangs.

Madisonville fell behind 21-7 before starting its second offensive possession.

Sibley opened the game with a 70-yard TD run, but Madisonville answered with a 70-yard, 11-play drive that ended with a 5-yard TD run from sophomore running back Phillip Green Jr. to tie the game at 7.

Sibley regained the lead for the Cadets with a 32-yard TD run, then the Cadets recovered their own kickoff after no Mustangs attempted to field the short kick. That set up a one-play scoring drive as senior quarterback Jelani McDonald threw a 30-yard TD pass to junior receiver Jylon Nobles for a 21-7 lead with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Scoring on short drives became a theme afterward as the Cadets intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt to end the next three Madisonville drives. The Mustangs gave up 13 points off the turnovers, falling behind 34-7 with 9:42 left in the second quarter.

Madisonville seemed to catch life once more, scoring on its first play of the next drive as sophomore quarterback Ty Williams hit freshman wide receiver Tristan Whaley with a 68-yard TD pass.

But the Cadets again responded with a TD run from Sibley and a touchdown throw from McDonald as the first half expired.

The Mustangs struggled to put together a drive in the second half. They had a fumble early in the third quarter and had another miscommunication on a short kickoff that put the ball back in the hands of the Cadets, who maintained control by running the ball 25 times for 119 yards in the second half.