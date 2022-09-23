Mistakes cost Brazos Christian football team in loss to Bay Area Christian

Senior linebacker and tight end Kade Sink had two interceptions and a team-high three catches for 59 yards as the Bay Area Christian Broncos took down the Brazos Christian Eagles 26-6 in TAPPS nondistrict play.

Brazos Christian (1-3) struggled offensively, scoring six points and turning the ball over six times to a stout Bay Area Christian defense.

After opening the game with a three-and-out offensive possession, the Eagles’ defense got a red-zone stop against the Broncos. On Brazos Christian’s first play of the ensuing drive, however, Sink intercepted the ball to get Bay Area Christian back in scoring position.

A quick quarterback-sneak touchdown by sophomore Austin Ariens set the tone for the game as the road team led 6-0 with 3:50 left in the opening quarter following a missed extra-point attempt.

Bay Area Christian (4-1) then recovered its own kickoff and ran a six-play, 46-yard drive that ended in a 3-yard TD run from sophomore running back Noah Pike with 1:07 left in the first quarter and a 12-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Brazos Christian pieced together a promising drive in response, going 53 yards in 11 plays and scoring on senior Tyler Prince’s 3-yard run with 7:14 left in the first half. Prince finished with 55 yards on 12 carries.

Down 12-6 after a missed extra-point kick, Brazos Christian’s defense forced a three-and-out, but Broncos senior Luke Moses intercepted another Eagles pass and returned it for a touchdown for a 20-6 lead on the conversion pass from Ariens to senior Nick Jaco.

Brazos Christian senior receiver and defensive back Ryan Burtin intercepted a pass in the third quarter to keep the Eagles in the game, but the Broncos got the ball right back with Sink’s second interception.

Burtin had a team-high four catches for 54 yards.

Each team traded turnovers once more on consecutive possessions, making it four straight possessions with turnovers. Junior defensive back Jake Locker had an interception for Brazos Christian.

Ariens later threw a 39-yard TD pass to junior running back Corban Whittington to put away the game.

Brazos Christian will host Legacy Prep next week, while Bay Area Christian will play at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.