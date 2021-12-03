Miller: Cougars show they're state's best but still need two wins for ultimate proof

WACO — The College Station football team has been ranked No. 2 in Class 5A Division I all season, only behind Denton Ryan.

The Cougars settled who’s the top team in 5A-I on Friday night at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, leaving Ryan purple and black with a gritty 26-21 victory to improve to 14-0 this season.

Friday’s victory proved College Station is the best team in 5A-I, but the Cougars remain two wins away from the school’s second state championship in five seasons.

Getting back to the state semifinals for the first time in four seasons took time.

After winning the 5A-II title in 2017, the Cougars got bounced in the second round of the playoffs three years in a row. They finally got over the hump two weeks ago with an emphatic 55-21 victory over Frisco Lone Star. The win put the state on notice and proved the Cougars were the legitimate title contenders many perceived them to be.

Ghosts from seasons past remained in their path, however.

Last season in the area playoffs, Denton Ryan handed College Station one of its most lopsided losses in school history, rolling past the Cougars 52-21 en route to the 5A-I state title.