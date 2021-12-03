Miller: Cougars show they're state's best but still need two wins for ultimate proof

WACO — The College Station football team has been ranked No. 2 in Class 5A Division I all season, only behind Denton Ryan.
The Cougars settled who’s the top team in 5A-I on Friday night at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, leaving Ryan purple and black with a gritty 26-21 victory to improve to 14-0 this season.
Friday’s victory proved College Station is the best team in 5A-I, but the Cougars remain two wins away from the school’s second state championship in five seasons.
Getting back to the state semifinals for the first time in four seasons took time.
After winning the 5A-II title in 2017, the Cougars got bounced in the second round of the playoffs three years in a row. They finally got over the hump two weeks ago with an emphatic 55-21 victory over Frisco Lone Star. The win put the state on notice and proved the Cougars were the legitimate title contenders many perceived them to be.
Ghosts from seasons past remained in their path, however.
Last season in the area playoffs, Denton Ryan handed College Station one of its most lopsided losses in school history, rolling past the Cougars 52-21 en route to the 5A-I state title.
That Denton Ryan team boasted a trio of five-star recruits, but Ja’Tavian Sanders and Billy Bowman graduated and Bear Alexander transferred for his senior season. The Raiders reloaded and climbed back to the state quarterfinals with close wins over Magnolia West and Longview.
They met their match Friday and had to throw the kitchen sink at College Station to have a shot at winning without the overwhelming talent from last year’s team.
Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star linebacker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.com, made sacks on defense and ran for a 59-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Austin Jordan, a Texas recruit, played both ways for Ryan at cornerback and receiver. Running back Kalib Hicks rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns against College Station in 2020, but the junior was limited to a more modest 126 yards on 19 carries Friday — 78 of the yards came on two rushes. Quarterback Khalon Davis played in garbage time a year ago, but struggled as Ryan’s starter Friday, throwing three interceptions in the first half.
It took time for College Station’s star-studded offense to get rolling against Ryan’s ravenous defense.
The Raiders were strong in coverage but couldn’t stop Cougar running back Marquise Collins, who rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. When the Cougars needed to convert a third-and-6 to clinch the victory with less than two minutes remaining, there was no doubt Collins was getting the ball. His 8-yard run sealed the deal, and Jett Huff gave Collins the game ball afterwards.
Senior kicker Dawson Schremp made two early field goals when the College Station offense fizzled in Ryan territory, one of which was set up by a blocked punt that gave the Cougars the ball at the Ryan 29. Traylen Suel’s strong kickoff return set up a short field that led to Collins’ game-winning touchdown run.
Following the game, the entire College Station defense took a picture with the game trophy. The scene was fitting because it took a village to take down Ryan, and the Cougars showed their completeness in the victory.
The Cougars ran the gauntlet of Region II, which College Station head coach Steve Huff compared afterwards to playing in the Southeastern Conference, and exorcised some demons along the way by beating Lone Star and Ryan. College Station didn’t get a chance to avenge its 2018 loss to Highland Park, but the team that upset the Scots — Frisco Wakeland — proved to give the Cougars a stiff test in round three last week.
After the game, Huff told his team to enjoy the win but reminded his players Friday’s triumph isn’t their end-all-be-all.
Now College Station has a date with Mansfield Summit, which avenged a district loss to Colleyville Heritage on Friday to win Region I for the second straight season. The Cougars should be favored over the Jaguars.
That could set up a state title game against rising star Katy Paetow, a school that’s only been open since 2017 and one the Cougars face in district play in most other sports. The Panthers are attempting to do what the Cougars did in 2017 by winning a title as the new kid on the block. They’ve got some impressive skins on the wall after beating Cedar Park 65-14 and Fort Bend Hightower 35-12. College Station is only a few years older, but the Cougars already have a pedigree that should give them the upper hand against a talented Paetow squad.
College Station should be in Arlington two weeks from now. And if the Cougars keep playing like they did Friday night against Ryan, they’ll be driving back to College Station with the best golden football a team can get.
