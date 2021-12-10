Miller: College Station running back Marquise Collins proving unstoppable

WACO — As the weeks have progressed this fall, one player on the College Station football team has consistently had big performances on Friday nights and headlines on Saturday mornings.
Junior running back Marquise Collins.
It’s no surprise Collins stole the show again Friday, rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in College Station’s 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit in a Class 5A Division I state semifinal at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
College Station’s electric offense had gone static when Summit tied the game at 14 with 1:26 left in the third quarter. The Cougars needed a jolt, and they knew who to turn to. On the ensuing drive, Collins touched the ball on all eight plays, slicing through the Summit defense yard by yard, capping the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with 10:34 left in the game that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Patience and persistence were pivotal to Collins’ success Friday. He closed with fireworks, though, running 48 yards untouched to the end zone with 5:37 to play to put the Cougars ahead 28-14. Collins delivered the knockout blow, and as was the case last week, Collins got a game ball. This time, it came from head coach Steve Huff.
Friday’s outing was Collins’ 14th 100-yard rushing performance of the season and his sixth 200-yarder. He’s up to 2,627 yards and 37 touchdowns this fall, which are now both single-season school records. Collins also leads all of 5A in rushing yards.
He’s only gotten better in the playoffs, averaging 227.2 yards per game in the postseason with the topper being a 311-yard, six-touchdown night against Frisco Lone Star in the area round. He surpassed 1,000 yards in the playoffs Friday.
Denton Ryan and Mansfield Summit had dominant defenses which appeared to make the Cougars one-dimensional at times, but Collins had no problem producing positive carries against the Raiders and Jaguars.
Much of Collins’ success can be accredited to strong play on College Station’s offensive line, which has had to deal with a few bumps along the way. The unit has had to play without Cory Hendrix, who has been sidelined with an injury, and has moved pieces around throughout the season. Despite the injuries and shuffling positions, the Cougars’ offensive line has featured its own version of purple people eaters. Backup Nate Palmer has done some of Collins’ dirty work, too, serving as another key blocker in the Cougars’ two-back sets and often opening holes for Collins to bust open long runs.
College Station runs a spread offense and successfully moved the ball well through the air early Friday, but the power run game has always been the Cougars’ bread and butter, and they run it to near perfection with Collins.
Running the ball well was the formula for success in College Station’s run to the 5A-II state championship in 2017. Defenses knew quarterback Marquez Perez was likely to run the read-option and still couldn’t stop it. The Cougars play a different style with Collins carrying the load. Whereas Perez relied on quickness and lightning speed, Collins is more of a traditional downhill runner who often plows through defenders. He’s only 5-foot-9 but packs a punch better than most at 180 pounds.
The question remains can anyone stop Collins?
Only one team will get a final chance this season as College Station will face Katy Paetow in the state championship game at 7 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. No team has scored more than 22 points on Paetow this season, but the Cougars seem poised to break that barrier next week, especially with the way Collins is playing.
At the end of every state championship game, one offensive and defensive player are given most valuable player awards. Collins would seem a top candidate for the offensive award going into the game. He has been the Cougars’ lead guy this season, and they are going to need him one more time to bring home the ultimate trophy.
