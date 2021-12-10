Miller: College Station running back Marquise Collins proving unstoppable

He’s only gotten better in the playoffs, averaging 227.2 yards per game in the postseason with the topper being a 311-yard, six-touchdown night against Frisco Lone Star in the area round. He surpassed 1,000 yards in the playoffs Friday.

Denton Ryan and Mansfield Summit had dominant defenses which appeared to make the Cougars one-dimensional at times, but Collins had no problem producing positive carries against the Raiders and Jaguars.

Much of Collins’ success can be accredited to strong play on College Station’s offensive line, which has had to deal with a few bumps along the way. The unit has had to play without Cory Hendrix, who has been sidelined with an injury, and has moved pieces around throughout the season. Despite the injuries and shuffling positions, the Cougars’ offensive line has featured its own version of purple people eaters. Backup Nate Palmer has done some of Collins’ dirty work, too, serving as another key blocker in the Cougars’ two-back sets and often opening holes for Collins to bust open long runs.

College Station runs a spread offense and successfully moved the ball well through the air early Friday, but the power run game has always been the Cougars’ bread and butter, and they run it to near perfection with Collins.