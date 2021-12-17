Miller: College Station football team settles for silver, but shows class through it all

The song Sweet Victory played in the stadium after the game, but the Cougars could only feel bitter loss. Immediate frustration was soon replaced by tears and hugs, but College Station head coach Steve Huff put it best in the postgame press conference: If you’re going to go out, this is the place to do it.

Jett Huff said that it’s easy to label the season unsuccessful after a loss. But as he glanced down at the silver medal around his neck, he added that he and others will look back and see the success this team had. Collins, Suel, Huff and linebacker Jaxson Slanker broke school records this season as the Cougars piled up lopsided win after lopsided win.

Seniors come and go each season, but College Station’s 25 this year continued a culture of excellence built on class for a school that’s still less than 10 years old. Steve Huff gave only high marks for the character of his seniors, which included Suel, Slanker, and his son, Jett.

The Cougars likely will wrestle with the should’ves, could’ves and would’ves in the days, weeks and even years to come, but they have nothing to hang their heads about after this one. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap to the other team, and the Panthers earned it Friday night.

Alex Miller’s email address is alex.miller@theeagle.com.

