Miller: College Station football team settles for silver, but shows class through it all

ARLINGTON — The College Station football team had been unstoppable all season, but the Cougars met their match in the biggest game of the season Friday night.
Complete is an accurate word to describe this year’s College Station team, but Katy Paetow prevailed 27-24 in overtime of the Class 5A Division I state championship game by finding ways to make one more key play in all three phases of the game.
College Station’s offense had run like a well-oiled machine all season and the Cougars often play clean and polished, but Paetow’s defense forced the Cougars into uncharacteristic mistakes that the Panthers capitalized on.
At the end of the first half, the Cougars drove within striking distance of taking the lead, but a late pass gave Paetow’s Kentrell Webb, later named the game’s defensive MVP, a chance to intercept it in front of the intended receiver at the goal line. That kept the score tied at 14 heading into halftime.
College Station again drew within reach of the end zone on its first drive of the second half, but a Paetow defender hammered quarterback Jett Huff, causing him to fumble the ball which the Panthers returned to the Cougar 27-yard line. Nine plays later, Paetow’s C.J. Dumas scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-14 lead with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.
Two mistakes arguably cost College Station 14 points.
College Station had relied on the legs of running back Marquise Collins throughout most of its run to state, but Paetow’s defense slowed down the Cougars’ top playmaker early. Collins still rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, but Paetow often packed the box and limited his number of explosive plays.
On offense, Paetow controlled the clock for 31:45, limiting College Station’s possessions and keeping its defense well rested.
Special teams had proven to be a potent component to this College Station team, but the Cougars made an untimely error when they jumped offside during a Paetow field goal attempt after taking a 24-21 lead in overtime. The flag allowed Paetow to extend the drive and eventually seal the deal with Jacob Brown’s 2-yard TD run five plays later.
For a program that’s just four years old, Paetow showed poise after letting College Station score on the first play of the game as Traylen Suel took a short pass from Huff and turned it into an 80-yard TD. By rallying for the victory, Paetow completed a similar rise to the top the Cougars pulled off when they won their first state championship in 2017 as a five-year-old school.
There might not be many top-rated college prospects on Paetow’s team, but the Panthers didn’t lack talent, size or speed. College Station also held a clear advantage in fans, which caused some early false starts by Paetow, but the Panthers settled in well under the brightest of lights and in the ultimate Friday night game of the season.
The song Sweet Victory played in the stadium after the game, but the Cougars could only feel bitter loss. Immediate frustration was soon replaced by tears and hugs, but College Station head coach Steve Huff put it best in the postgame press conference: If you’re going to go out, this is the place to do it.
Jett Huff said that it’s easy to label the season unsuccessful after a loss. But as he glanced down at the silver medal around his neck, he added that he and others will look back and see the success this team had. Collins, Suel, Huff and linebacker Jaxson Slanker broke school records this season as the Cougars piled up lopsided win after lopsided win.
Seniors come and go each season, but College Station’s 25 this year continued a culture of excellence built on class for a school that’s still less than 10 years old. Steve Huff gave only high marks for the character of his seniors, which included Suel, Slanker, and his son, Jett.
The Cougars likely will wrestle with the should’ves, could’ves and would’ves in the days, weeks and even years to come, but they have nothing to hang their heads about after this one. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap to the other team, and the Panthers earned it Friday night.
Alex Miller’s email address is alex.miller@theeagle.com.