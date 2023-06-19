The College Station school district kept things simple and went with the best candidate when it hired Brandon Schmidt away from Prosper in January to be A&M Consolidated’s head football coach and campus coordinator.

Hiring Schmidt should’ve been a no-brainer when looking at the 30 official candidates who applied for the job, per open records received by The Eagle last month. He was an excellent candidate on paper, and early returns show the hire should produce results for the Tiger football program as early as this fall.

Schmidt knows success. At Prosper, he made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons, highlighted by last year’s run to the state semifinals. He also served as an assistant coach on Cedar Park’s 2012 state championship team. As a player at La Marque, he played in state title games in 1993 and ’94.

The Consol program is hungry for that kind of playoff success and often compared to its school district rival College Station, which has made consecutive trips to the state championship game the last two seasons.

Conversations with Consol players, parents and other community members this spring have painted a picture of excitement. Even though the local media has had only limited conversations with Schmidt himself, others close to the team have said he’s established a positive culture within the program while getting commitment from his players and building relationships with his new community.

The last time Consol made a coaching hire, it seemed like a home run when the district turned to Lee Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate. He came in with high hopes and two state titles at Navasota to his name. Those big wins never came at his alma mater, though.

Fedora had a number of talented teams, and his 2022 squad was possibly the most well-rounded. That team had incredible talent in the skill positions and exceptional size on both sides of the line. Yet the season began to unravel some after the Tigers blew a 21-0 first quarter lead at College Station. Consol never looked the same after that and didn’t seem to reach its full potential as the Tigers were bounced in the second round of the playoffs by upstart Fulshear. Just two weeks later Fedora announced his surprising resignation.

The Tigers return a solid core of last year’s co-district champion and area finalist team, especially at the offensive skill positions. Junior quarterback Will Hargett returns as a third-year starter and will have playmakers surrounding him, including Payton Bjork, Trey Taylor and Keshun Thomas. On defense, Trace Meadows leads the way at safety. Question marks remain on the offensive and defensive lines with a number of key departures to replace, but Consol was able to partake in spring drills, a new thing under Schmidt, and get 15 practices to begin sorting out who might line up for the Tigers in the trenches this fall.

Schmidt’s success at Consol will be measured by his postseason success. He was a program builder at Prosper. It took four seasons for the Eagles to make it to the fourth round, but they then reached that mark for four straight years. Before that, Prosper had made it past the fourth round only once in school history. Those are the sustained heights Consol eyes to reach, and Schmidt has a track record of taking his teams there.

And while wins matter, a key role for all high school football coaches is developing teenagers into becoming skillful young men. This spring, he posted on Twitter different team sessions about character development with discussions led by assistant coaches on topics like discipline, honor and togetherness.

Many high school student-athletes often throw most of their focus on the athlete part, but most will be done playing competitive sports before they even graduate. Building solid character and creating future community leaders are arguably the most important things any sports program can accomplish, and Schmidt’s first few months on the job show it appears he is laying the foundation for his players to succeed on and off the field.

