Milano’s Kyle King signs with German professional football team

Mary Hardin-Baylor All-America quarterback and Milano graduate Kyle King signed Tuesday with the Saarland Hurricanes of the German Football League.

King set school records this season for passing yards (3,676), completions (260) and touchdown passes (41). He was 26-2 as Mary-Hardin Baylor’s starting quarterback.

German Football League teams are limited to four American players per roster. Saarbrucken is a city of 180,000, located in western Germany. The Hurricanes play in Ludwigsparkstadion, which seats 35,053.