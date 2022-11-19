Milano’s Kyle King named American Southwest’s offensive player of year at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Kyle King was named the American Southwest Conference’s offensive player of the year.

King, who played at Milano, threw for 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns with only three interceptions during the regular season this year. He completed 184 of 274 passes (67.1%) and had a 178.94 efficiency rating. King also rushed for 198 yards and a TD on 35 carries. He headed into the NCAA Division III playoffs with a school-record 72 career touchdown passes.

King also earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a punter with a 38.58-yard average on 19 punts including nine inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Mary Hardin-Baylor is ranked third in the country behind Illinois’ North Central and Mount Union in Ohio. The Crusaders (10-1), who won their 18th American Southwest title, opened the playoffs with a 54-0 victory over Huntingdon College on Saturday. King completed 18 of 24 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He added 33 yards rushing on five carries.

Mary Hardin-Baylor advances to play Trinity with time and site to be determined.