 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milano’s Kyle King finalist for Division III player of year

  • 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Kyle King is a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which is annually given to the country’s most outstanding player in NCAA Division III.

King, who graduated from Milano, has thrown for 3,429 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 12-1 Crusaders, who will play at North Central College (13-0) on Saturday in the semifinals.

North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk and Bethel quarterback Jaran Rose are the other Gagliardi Trophy finalists.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert