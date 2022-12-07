Milano’s Kyle King finalist for Division III player of year

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Kyle King is a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which is annually given to the country’s most outstanding player in NCAA Division III.
King, who graduated from Milano, has thrown for 3,429 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 12-1 Crusaders, who will play at North Central College (13-0) on Saturday in the semifinals.
North Central running back Ethan Greenfield, Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk and Bethel quarterback Jaran Rose are the other Gagliardi Trophy finalists.