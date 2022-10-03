Milano off to hot start, Brenham wins first district game

Heading into Week 7 of the high school football season, the Brazos Valley is buzzing with excitement.

There have been surprise teams and shocking scores and we’re only at the midway point of the season.

One of the teams that best exemplifies that is surging 4-0 Milano.

The Eagles already have tied their win total from last season as they head into district play this week against Bartlett. Milano is coming off a bye.

“This senior class hasn’t won a whole lot,” second-year head coach Nick Morehead said. “They won one game their freshman year, two their sophomore year, four their junior year. Now we start 4-0 going into district and have high hopes.

“The community’s been great, just being around the guys and them having success, that’s always a lot of fun. You want to see those guys be successful. They’re having fun but they know we got bigger things coming.”

On offense, Milano has been led by senior running back Josh Millar and sophomore running back Andres Ruelas. Ruelas leads the Eagles with 512 rushing yards on 47 carries.

“He’s really been the workhorse as far as he’s had more carries than anybody else,” Morehead said. “He’s just a sophomore, but he’s really hard to bring down, very rarely is one guy going to bring him down. He’s been a big part of our offense.”

On the other side of the ball, Milano’s defense is led by its talented linebackers. Millar and Chris Vazquez lead the group at outside linebacker, while Ethan Gordon and Edison Bui have played well at inside linebacker.

Milano will get a chance to prove itself in 13-2A DII, which includes fifth-ranked Chilton and eighth-ranked Bremond, a pair of 5-0 teams. Milano went 2-4 in district last year, tying Iola and Burton for fourth with Burton advancing to the playoffs.

Out in Brenham, the Cubs used a hot start to propel them to their first 10-5A D II victory under first-year head coach Danny Youngs, a 38-22 victory over Richmond Randle

“We caused a turnover on the first drive when Jaeren Robinson hit the quarterback and made him fumble,” Youngs said. “We scored on the first play on offense, kind of got things going in the right direction. Defense played lights out in the first half and got us some short fields right there.

“We blocked a punt and then we got a pooch kick right after we scored a touchdown to go up 28-0. We pooch kicked it, they muffed it, it hit the ground and we got it back. And then two plays later, we kicked a field goal. So really we just executed in all three phases of the game, made some big plays.”

Youngs was impressed with the play of quarterback Rylan Wooten and all the wide receivers led by Reid Robinson, who had some nice catches.

The star of the show though was Brenham’s offensive line.

“They were blitzing so much and they did a really good job of picking up some of the pressures and giving us a chance,” Youngs said. “Then in the fourth quarter, they did a really good job of running the football.”

On defense, the Cubs were led by the Moore brothers as outside linebacker Cade Moore and defensive back Jabreon Moore each had turnovers. Cade recovered a fumble and Jabreon had two interceptions.

•College Station moves up in Class 5A: College Station moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 5A Division I in the latest Texas Football state rankings.

College Station was the lone Brazos Valley team that saw movement in the latest poll. Franklin is still No. 1 in 3A-I, while Cameron Yoe held firm at No. 10 in 3A-I. Lexington is still No. 9 in 3A-II.

Centerville stayed at No. 10 in 2A-I. Burton is still No. 2 and Bremond is No. 8 in 2A-II.

