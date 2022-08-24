Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar

It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team.

Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.

“We’re going to have 10 to 11 seniors, which is a great number for us,” Milano head coach Nick Morehead said. “Over the past three years combined we’ve lost only eight seniors. These guys, most of them have started since they were freshmen, some of them on both sides of the ball. So team experience is definitely a big plus and team strength for us. There could be exciting things this year.”

Millar and his fellow freshmen earned plenty of experience in 2019 but little else as the team went 1-9, the program’s fewest victories in a season since going 0-10 in 1990. Millar was having a banner sophomore year when he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Granger in the Eagles’ seventh game of 2020. Millar had 774 yards rushing on 107 carries at the time. Without arguably their best player, the Eagles were outscored 129-26 in the last three games to finish 2-7.

“That injury was tough,” Millar said. “It almost ended my whole career for football. I thought I hated the sport.”

The plan was for Millar to sit out last year as he rehabilitated, but he returned on defense.

“Recovery went a month longer than expected,” Millar said. “It took a toll on me mentally. It was very hard to come back, but when I did, I am way stronger mentally than I was before.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder gives a veteran offense another playmaker.

“We’ll definitely have more [depth] on offense,” Morehead said. “We run the slot-T. We have three running backs, and we have a solid backup for all three of them that will split carries.”

Sophomore Andres Ruelas ran for approximately 900 yards last year. Senior fullback Ethan Gordon is a returning all-district performer known for his blocking.

“Fullback is pretty important in a slot team,” Morehead said.

The quarterback is 5-10, 195-pound Chris Vasquez, who also plays outside linebacker. He ended last season at quarterback by necessity after beginning the year playing just defense. When the team's starting signal-caller suffered an injury, Vasquez made the most of the opportunity.

“I’m getting comfortable under center,” Vasquez said. “The position change last year was fun. It’s something new. I love it. I’m really just going in, giving it all I’ve got. It’s just executing.”

He’s another threat to carry the football.

“If he wasn’t playing quarterback, he’d be a starting running back,” Morehead said. “So we’ve got four starters in the backfield. I feel good with all four of them.”

Milano’s line play is keyed by 300-pound Greg Storey and 265-pound Layne Ferrell.

“Those two big guys, it’ll mean a lot to get them in the middle and have them control the middle,” Morehead said.

Millar will play in college, but he’s hopeful his senior class at Milano goes out in style.

“We’ve wanted to win for years,” he said. “It’s just the leaders we’ve had in front of us haven’t been able to do it for us. We’ve kind of had to take the reins, so we’ve been leading ourselves for about three years now, so it’s finally our year.”

It’s a special group for Morehead, who is in his second season as Milano’s head coach after following Chad LaGrone, who coached 15 years in two stints at his alma mater before retiring.

“I’ve been there nine years; I’ve known the kids since they’ve been in elementary,” Morehead said. “We’re a small campus. We get to know them early, so that definitely helps. As far as athletics goes, I’ve had them since sixth grade. In fact, I was coaching junior high at the time. So I’ve coached these seniors from the time they’ve been in sixth grade.”

• NOTES — Milano, which returns 10 starters on offense and nine on defense, has a large sophomore class. “Nineteen of them came out as freshmen last year, and we’re expecting another 15 or so [this year],” Morehead said. “And as eighth-graders on our junior high team, they allowed one touchdown all year long, so they are a gifted group as well. Our junior class isn’t as big, but we’ve got some quality players in there as well.”