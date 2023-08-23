There’s nothing fancy about the Milano Eagles. They’ll just run right at you.

Milano averaged 311.6 yards rushing last year in going 6-4, its first winning season since 2017. The Eagles had a trio of rushers top 850 yards led by Josh Millar, who had 965 yards in seven-plus games. He averaged a whopping 15.1 yards a carry with 16 touchdowns.

The 190-pounder was having an all-state year until suffering an injury against Bremond that limited his playing time the rest of the season. That coincided with Milano’s four-game losing streak to end the year. The healthy Eagles opened the season 6-0 that included a 30-29 victory over Cypress Christian, the defending TAPPS Division III state champion.

A 36-21 road loss to Bremond ended Milano’s unbeaten season, then the Eagles lost to Chilton, Granger and Burton, which were a combined 35-4.

“Cypress Christian was a really good football team,” Milano coach Nick Morehead said. “I would put them against those four we played at the end.”

Milano’s offense struggled without a healthy Millar in the final three games as the Eagles were outscored 120-20. That’s a concern with Milano also having to replace running back Ethan Gordon (855 yards rushing, 11 TDs) and quarterback Chris Vasquez. Yet the Eagles remain high on their rushing attack, especially going behind 6-foot, 300-pound tackle Greg Storey, who was District 13-2A Division II’s lineman of the year. He’s complemented by all-district lineman Edison Bui.

“They’ll be a big part of what we do,” Morehead said. “We’ve got a couple more juniors who are going to start, so we’re pretty experience, and we expect to be pretty good.”

Milano’s line depth allowed it to move Gerald Dykes to tight end. He was a second-team all-district center last season.

“Having him at tight end in what we do is a key to our blocking,” Morehead said. “He’s a great kid, extremely intelligent. He’s gone from 210 pounds his freshman year to now he’s 6-2, 180 pounds and runs a 4.7 [40-yard dash], so you can’t keep him at center. He’s a threat in our passing game as well.”

Milano graduated a large senior class last year but has plenty of players ready to step into bigger roles.

Milano’s featured back will be 205-pound junior Andres Ruelas, who rushed for 874 yards last year on 127 carries with nine touchdowns. Senior Gabe Sanders and sophomore Peyton Steinbecker also will see action.

Junior Breyton Steinbecker takes over at quarterback.

“This is his third year in the offense,” Morehead said. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to take a lot of game snaps, because of the guys in front of him,” Morehead said. “But he’s taken a lot of practice snaps these last two years.”

Not surprisingly, Milano’s strength on defense is the line with many of the offensive linemen doubling up.

Milano is picked fourth in district by Texas Football behind Chilton, Granger and Bremond, which are the teams they will finish the season with again.

“We hung with Bremond,” Morehead said. “We had a chance to beat them at the end. Chilton ... we were within two touchdowns of Chilton in the fourth quarter, and that’s with guys we have coming back. There’s no doubt our guys feel we belong with those teams, and we worked hard all offseason to put us in place where we’re ready to play them again.”